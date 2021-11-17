Gui Araujo nominates Aline for the ninth farm

In the ninth swidden formation of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), farmer Gui Araujo nominated Aline Mineiro for the hot seat. The model justified its vote saying that it can’t understand the pawn’s game.
Gui began his speech by saying that even though the game is “reducing”, his voting options are increasing. He named Rico and Valentina as pawns who could be appointed by him, but added that neither would be his target tonight.
“This game here, in my opinion, is worth a lot of money and it’s a very important stop, a very good opportunity in everyone’s life. And I think it’s not very fair to fight for this truckload of money without wanting to alienate anyone “, said Bill.
This person I’m going to nominate, I can’t read any of the game about her, I don’t feel like this person’s target, she wasn’t my target either, but it’s kind of weird in the middle of a war worth so much money like that, not wanting to enter in no battle. […] My nomination for today is Aline.
I don’t have any personal problems with it, on the contrary, everyone gets along very well here, but it’s a game and we read each participant here, we can more or less read the characteristics of each one before the format, the dynamics here and hers I can’t quite identify. I don’t feel she’s so willing to do that either. Gui Araujo
The Farm: Check out all the pedestrians who have ever worn the farmer’s hat
After the elimination of Tiago Piquilo, who deserves to win the reality show?
1.03%
15.99%
13.40%
1.20%
4.35%
1.00%
1.27%
25.00%
30.57%
1.48%
4.16%
0.54%
Total of 35894 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.