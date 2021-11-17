Gui Araujo nominates Aline for the ninth farm

by

In the ninth swidden formation of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), farmer Gui Araujo nominated Aline Mineiro for the hot seat. The model justified its vote saying that it can’t understand the pawn’s game.

Gui began his speech by saying that even though the game is “reducing”, his voting options are increasing. He named Rico and Valentina as pawns who could be appointed by him, but added that neither would be his target tonight.

“This game here, in my opinion, is worth a lot of money and it’s a very important stop, a very good opportunity in everyone’s life. And I think it’s not very fair to fight for this truckload of money without wanting to alienate anyone “, said Bill.

This person I’m going to nominate, I can’t read any of the game about her, I don’t feel like this person’s target, she wasn’t my target either, but it’s kind of weird in the middle of a war worth so much money like that, not wanting to enter in no battle. […] My nomination for today is Aline.

I don’t have any personal problems with it, on the contrary, everyone gets along very well here, but it’s a game and we read each participant here, we can more or less read the characteristics of each one before the format, the dynamics here and hers I can’t quite identify. I don’t feel she’s so willing to do that either. Gui Araujo

The Farm: Check out all the pedestrians who have ever worn the farmer’s hat

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first garden - Reproduction/RecordTV

1 / 9

1st Farmer: Gui Araujo

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden

Play/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation - Reproduction/PlayPlus

two / 9

2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider

The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time - Reproduction/RecordTV

3 / 9

3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time

Play/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation - Reproduction/PlayPlus

4 / 9

4th Farmer: Rich Melquiades

The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dayane, the farmer of the week, in the formation of the garden - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 9

5th Farmer: Dayane Mello

The Farm 2021: Dayane, the farmer of the week, in the formation of the garden

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo with the farmer's hat - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 9

6th farmer: Bil Araújo

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo with a farmer’s hat

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos receives advice from Galisteu after gaining proof from the farmer - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 9

7th farmer: Sthe Matos

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos receives advice from Galisteu after gaining proof from the farmer

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari wins the farmer's test - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 9

8th farmer: Marina Ferrari

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari wins the farmer’s test

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo in the farmer's test - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 9

9th farmer: Gui Araujo

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo in the farmer’s test

Play/Playplus

After the elimination of Tiago Piquilo, who deserves to win the reality show?

1.03%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

15.99%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

13.40%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.20%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

4.35%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.00%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.27%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

25.00%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

30.57%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.48%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

4.16%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.54%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 35894 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.