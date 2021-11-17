Gui Araujo nominates Aline for the ninth farm

In the ninth swidden formation of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), farmer Gui Araujo nominated Aline Mineiro for the hot seat. The model justified its vote saying that it can’t understand the pawn’s game.

Gui began his speech by saying that even though the game is “reducing”, his voting options are increasing. He named Rico and Valentina as pawns who could be appointed by him, but added that neither would be his target tonight.

“This game here, in my opinion, is worth a lot of money and it’s a very important stop, a very good opportunity in everyone’s life. And I think it’s not very fair to fight for this truckload of money without wanting to alienate anyone “, said Bill.

This person I’m going to nominate, I can’t read any of the game about her, I don’t feel like this person’s target, she wasn’t my target either, but it’s kind of weird in the middle of a war worth so much money like that, not wanting to enter in no battle. […] My nomination for today is Aline.

I don’t have any personal problems with it, on the contrary, everyone gets along very well here, but it’s a game and we read each participant here, we can more or less read the characteristics of each one before the format, the dynamics here and hers I can’t quite identify. I don’t feel she’s so willing to do that either. Gui Araujo

The Farm: Check out all the pedestrians who have ever worn the farmer’s hat

1 / 9 1st Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden Play/RecordTV two / 9 2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 3 / 9 3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time Play/RecordTV 4 / 9 4th Farmer: Rich Melquiades The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 5 / 9 5th Farmer: Dayane Mello The Farm 2021: Dayane, the farmer of the week, in the formation of the garden Play/Playplus 6 / 9 6th farmer: Bil Araújo The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo with a farmer’s hat Play/Playplus 7 / 9 7th farmer: Sthe Matos The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos receives advice from Galisteu after gaining proof from the farmer Play/Playplus 8 / 9 8th farmer: Marina Ferrari The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari wins the farmer’s test Play/Playplus 9 / 9 9th farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo in the farmer’s test Play/Playplus