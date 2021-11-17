Haitian President Murdered Suspect Arrested in Istanbul

posted on 11/16/2021 2:18 PM



Jovenel Moses, President of Haiti signed in July – (credit: PIERRE MICHEL JEAN)

A suspect in connection with the July assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moses was arrested in Istanbul, Turkish news agency DHA reported on Tuesday.

Samir Handal, who was traveling on Haitian and Jordanian passports and a Palestinian travel document, was detained on Monday when he arrived from the United States at Istanbul airport and was incarcerated in Maltepe Prison, east of the city, according to the news agency .

Haiti’s Foreign Minister Claude Joseph welcomed the arrest of Samir Handal in a message posted on Twitter.

In late October, a former Colombian military man was arrested in Jamaica.

Three months after the president’s assassination, doubts remain about the instigators of this attack, which plunged Haiti further into uncertainty.

At least four senior members of the Haitian security forces were arrested and more than 40 people were arrested in connection with the investigation.