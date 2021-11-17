Halo Infinite is the most popular Xbox Game Studios game on Steam in the first 24 hours

There were more than 272 thousand simultaneous players on Valve’s platform alone

The multiplayer mode of Infinite Halo has finally been released! We had already reported rumors indicating the arrival of the game on November 15th and yesterday it was made available to everyone in open beta.

Available to Xbox one, Xbox Series and PRAÇA, it didn’t take long for the game to start showing expressive numbers, in just two and a half hours it had already reached the mark of 161,000 active users considering only the platform. steam at the PRAÇA.

As it is a free-to-play game, any user interested in multiplayer is Infinite Halo got access to the game and this large number of users only in steam shows the interest in the game of the platform players.

Even in the first 24 hours of its launch, the total of 161,000 players reached in two and a half hours was surpassed by a total of 272 thousand simultaneous players only on the platform. Valve, an extremely expressive number for a game that is also available on other platforms. For comparison, the newly released Forza Horizon 5 reached the mark of 81 thousand active users simultaneously in the first 24 hours, but of course it must be considered that Infinite Halo is a free to play game, which shows the power of recent Microsoft releases.



Besides the steam, the game can also be downloaded via the app. Xbox at the PRAÇA. On consoles the game is available for Xbox one and Xbox Series. The campaign mode of Infinite Halo still scheduled for December 8th and will be released to Xbox and PRAÇA, the players who have the Xbox Game Pass will be able to enjoy the game at no additional cost since its launch. The game is also on pre-order for Xbox in physical and digital media.

