‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ turns 20: See Before and After Actors | Movie theater

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in the first film in the series, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, released in 2001 — Photo: Publicity
At 32, he recently made the TV series “Miracle Workers”.
Daniel Radcliffe – Harry Potter — Photo: Reproduction
Emma Watson – Hermione Granger
At the age of 31, actress and activist was Bela in the live action of “A Bela ea fera” and Meg in the feature “Adoráveis Mulheres”.
Emma Watson / Hermione Granger — Photo: Reproduction
Rupert Grint – Ron Weasley
At 33, he is in “Servant”, a series by M. Night Shyamalan, on Apple TV.
Rupert Grint / Ron Weasley — Photo: Publicity/Jessica Kourkounis/ Apple
Tom Felton – Draco Malfoy
At the age of 34, he was Logan on the Youtube series “Origin”
Tom Felton – Draco Malfoy — Photo: Reproduction; Disclosure/YouTube
At the age of 71, he played Orson Welles in the series “Urban Myths”.
Robbie Coltrane – Hagrid — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb
VIDEO: Students learn to “swivel and wave” wand in celebration of 20 years of Harry Potter
“Harry Potter” is among the top movies of the last 15 years:
