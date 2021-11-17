‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ turns 20: See Before and After Actors | Movie theater

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in the first film in the series, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, released in 2001 — Photo: Publicity

Daniel Radcliffe – Harry Potter

At 32, he recently made the TV series “Miracle Workers”.

Daniel Radcliffe – Harry Potter — Photo: Reproduction

Emma Watson – Hermione Granger

At the age of 31, actress and activist was Bela in the live action of “A Bela ea fera” and Meg in the feature “Adoráveis ​​Mulheres”.

Emma Watson / Hermione Granger — Photo: Reproduction

Rupert Grint – Ron Weasley

At 33, he is in “Servant”, a series by M. Night Shyamalan, on Apple TV.

Rupert Grint / Ron Weasley — Photo: Publicity/Jessica Kourkounis/ Apple

Tom Felton – Draco Malfoy

At the age of 34, he was Logan on the Youtube series “Origin”

Tom Felton – Draco Malfoy — Photo: Reproduction; Disclosure/YouTube

At the age of 71, he played Orson Welles in the series “Urban Myths”.

Robbie Coltrane – Hagrid — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb

VIDEO: Students learn to “swivel and wave” wand in celebration of 20 years of Harry Potter

