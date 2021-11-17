Hasbro asks TJ to explain how the destruction of toys will be and questions decision that kept Banco Imobiliário with Estrela | São Paulo

In addition, Hasbro questioned a decision of the TJ from October this year that understood that the game Banco Imobiliário should stay with Estrela.

According to an expert report, Banco Imobiliário was registered in Brazil before the agreement signed between the two companies. Hasbro, however, does not agree and says that Estrela itself contractually tied the game to other American brands, such as the similar Monopoly, from Hasbro, and should therefore be indemnified for the misuse of the product. (read more below).

Hasbro’s appeal, filed on November 11, has already been sent to Judge Rui Cascaldi, of the 1st Private Law Chamber of the TJ of SP, who is analyzing the dispute, but it still has no date to be judged.

On the same day, Estrela also filed an appeal, alleging that Hasbro asked for the destruction only of the Super Massa toy, but the Court extended the request to other toys, extrapolating the limits of what was requested. The Brazilian manufacturer also alleges curtailment of defense and nullity of the ruling by the TJ, which did not consider what the company presented as arguments.

In two decisions, in October and August of this year, the 1st Chamber of Private Law determined that Estrela removes from the shelves and destroys products such as Super Massa, Dr. Treats Teeth, Genius, Detective, Face to Face, Game of Life and Combat, whose royalties were not being paid by the Brazilian.

Judge Rui Cascaldi listed which games belong to Estrela and which ones belong to Hasbro (see below) and determined that there was compliance with a 2019 decision of judge Paula da Rocha e Silva Formoso, of the 36th Civil Court of São Paulo, which already determined the removal of stores, the end of the toy trade and the payment of amounts to the north. American.

According to the lawsuit, Estrela’s debt with Hasbro exceeds R$64 million due to the non-payment of royalties provided for in an agreement signed between the parties in 2003.

In the October decision, TJ understood that the games Detective, Face to Face, Combat, Super Mass, Genius, Game of Life, Game of Modern Life, Game Life and Viraletera are from Hasbro and Toymolde, in which Estrela is the majority shareholder, must withdraw from the applications for registration of these brands in Brazil.

As for the games Commandos in Action, Commandos in Action Falcon and Dona Cabeça de Potata, forensic expertise proved that they are original from Estrela and that Hasbro would have no rights over them. The same happened with the Banco Imobiliário, whose judicial expertise proved to belong to Estrela and the mark must not be assigned to Hasbro.

“Apparently, the author [Hasbro] it intended to stop renewing the contract and, towards the end, it ordered the defendants to associate the brands, just to later affirm that there was also the transfer of the Banco Imobiliário brand by the defendants, which is not admitted. The continuity of the previous exploration cannot be jeopardized, by a short association and without reflexes in the market”, affirmed the judge in the decision of October.

According to the TJ, the Banco Imobiliário was “registered and marketed [no Brasil, pela Estrela] long before Hasbro entered the Brazilian market or any collaborative relationship between the parties, it is not possible to say that Banco Imobiliário was a mere adaptation of the Monopoly brand. [jogo similar da concorrente americana]. Both brands are different and unique, although they represent a product with the same goals and game rules.”

However, Hasbro now alleges that Estrela tied, by contract, the Banco Imobiliário to the other games of the American manufacturer, and asks the São Paulo Court to link the effects of the decision to the Banco Imobiliário as well.

The process now awaits the Court of Justice to give the last explanations on how the removal of toys from the stores and their destruction should be carried out so that they can enter into the execution and liquidation phase, in which it is discussed how the amounts will be paid.

However, the legal fight, which has lasted for 15 years, still seems far from over. This is because Hasbro itself understands that the TJ’s decisions were not conclusive, there are still appeals to higher courts and possibly a new judicial process will be necessary to implement the decision to remove the toys from the stores and destroy them, which must be proven in court.

Estrela argues that the American company may not be able to bear any costs of the process and attorney’s fees, in case it loses any decision in the future.

Hasbro, on the other hand, understands that Estrela would not have the financial conditions to pay the indemnity to which it was sentenced and asked the Court to disregard Estrela’s legal personality, so that the assets of the companies related to the company and of the partners and managers can be used to pay with the injury.

The licensing contract between the two companies lasted until March 2008, when Estrela stopped paying the agreement amounts and Hasbro opened a subsidiary in Brazil, starting to sell the brand’s toys itself.

Founded in 1937, Estrela was for many years the biggest toy brand in Brazil, with shares traded on the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

After opening the country to imports, in the 1990s, the company began to face competition from products from China and Paraguay. In 2015, he decided to take the company public and leave Bovespa, where he had been since 1968.

In 2020, Judge Rui Cascaldi, of the 1st Chamber of Private Law, had already partially granted a request by Hasbro for Estrela to deposit the royalties due in a judicial account.

Emergency relief had been requested because the US company claimed that, until August 2019, Estrela had recorded a loss of around R$39 million, with a negative equity of more than R$460 million.