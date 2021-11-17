HBO Max Announces Harry Potter Cast Reunion in New Special

who is a fan of Harry Potter you can now celebrate because 2022 is going to start in the best way! This Tuesday (11/16), the special was announced Harry Potter 20 Years of Magic: Back at Hogwarts, which will celebrate the anniversary of the famous saga. The best part? The original cast is more than confirmed in the special.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, our favorite wizard trio, had their names released in a video published by HBO Max and Warner Bros.. Check it out:

🚨 This is not a test! THE @HBOMaxBR has just confirmed that the cast of Harry Potter will be back in “Harry Potter 20 Years Old: #Back to Hotwarts” which premieres on January 1, 2022. pic.twitter.com/HDRFPEdRJb — CAPRICHO (@CAPRICHO) November 16, 2021

The special opens on January 1, 2022 and, according to information from the Variety, will tell “an enchanting behind-the-scenes story with in-depth new interviews and cast conversations.”

Also according to the vehicle, a long list of names are confirmed on the special, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart.

You can start getting ready because you are coming!