Health and Endemic Agents charge base salary and City Hall Career Plan – ONDA POÇOS

Community Health and Endemic Agents met with the Union of Municipal Public Servants – Sindserv, in order to discuss alternatives for solving problems that have been dragging on for some time: base salary below the category floor, in addition to the lack of a health insurance plan. Career.

The president of Sindserv, Marieta Carneiro, explains that the salary of ACEs (Agents to Combat Endemic Diseases) and ACSs (Community Health Agents) is stipulated by federal law, which provided for salary adjustment in January 2021 in the amount of R$ 1,550, 00 (floor). The money comes from the federal government and is transferred to the municipalities.

In early February, Sindserv sent the first official letter to the city requesting the correction of salaries, since in January the floor had not been corrected in the municipality. “The city hall did not respond, but started to pay the national floor as a complement to the base salary of municipal employees without legislative changes”, explains Marieta.

“The correct thing is to change the base salary of the category immediately through a municipal bill to adapt to the federal law, since then Sindserv has insisted that this situation be corrected through official letters, however, the city hall has not corrected it. It turns out that as of November 2021 all civil servants will have a 5.3% increase in their base salary and even with this increase, the salary of ACEs and ACSs will be below the national floor. The correct thing would be for the city hall to have corrected the national floor for the category and now pass on the inflation index”, points out Marieta.

Career path

Since 2015, Sindserv insists on trying to create the category’s Career Plan. Marieta says that there were several attempts in the management of former mayor Eloísio Lourenço and the current one, Sérgio Azevedo. “It is even Sergio’s campaign promise for Health and Endemic Diseases. The plan has already passed through the Chamber, but was withdrawn. A public hearing on the matter has already been held, but it has not proceeded. It is the only category that does not have a career plan”. Marieta says that, now, she will try to promote a meeting between the servers and the mayor Sérgio Azevedo in order to continue the procedures.

Get the news through the official group of Journalism of Onda Poços on your WhatsApp. Don’t worry, only our administrators will be able to publish, thus avoiding inappropriate and inappropriate content. Click on the link below:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/KPqwSpytjw1KlSvuCDwuws