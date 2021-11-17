Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice gets ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR on PC

In addition to other graphical and accessibility improvements

While Ninja Theory doesn’t reveal any more of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, award-winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice received several improvements and features in the PC version. The Xbox Series X|S version had already received ray tracing optimizations months ago, now the PC game wins NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, ray tracing, among other optimizations.

The improved version for PC can be found both in the Steam and Xbox Game Pass. Now reflections and shadows are supported by ray tracing, making the game even more beautiful than it was originally. Also, improvements in objects, particles and LOD (Level of Detail) were made. Ninja Theory says that all these improvements will help to take that cute picture in the game.

DLSS aside, simpler graphics cards can benefit from AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution. Functionality comes in levels performance, balanced and quality. In a quick test here on my GeForce GTX 1060 3GB, in 1080p with everything maxed out, FSR in quality mode guaranteed over 60 FPS in scenes that the GPU alone wasn’t getting.. But in general, in this configuration, the GTX 1060 3GB delivers between 70-80 FPS, at least in the initial parts, it is worth mentioning.



– Continues after advertising –

Ninja Theory also added new accessibility options such as the ability to configure controls, customizations in subtitles (size, color and background), color blind and mono sound settings. These functions are also available for Xbox Series X|S starting today.

All these improvements are only available in the Microsoft ecosystem, ie Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam/Game Pass). So the PlayStation 4 (and PS5 via backwards compatibility), Xbox One and Switch versions remain original. If you play on PC and have never tried Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, now is a good time.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Xbox, Xbox