Hi (OIBR3), CVC (CVCB3) and Cosan (CSAN3) shake the market

Business

In the highlights of companies this Tuesday (16), the process of selling the mobile assets of the market draws the market’s attention Hi (OIBR3), after the regional providers charge Cade to make public the agreement between TIM (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro.

In addition to Oi, one of the highlights is the CVC (CVCB3) which reduced the loss by 59.4% in the third quarter of this year with the recovery of the tourism sector. already the Vibra Energy (VBBR3) — old BR Distributor (BRDT3) — had a profit of R$ 598 million, an increase of 78.5%.

THE cosan (CSAN3) recorded a profit of R$ 531 million, an increase of 6.5% with the resumption of demand. O CT (TRAD3) — former TradersClub and new to the Stock Exchange — presented a profit of R$ 11.9 million, an increase of 69.2%.

See the highlights of companies this Tuesday:

Hi

The association that represents the country’s regional internet providers asked the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to make public the draft of the agreement proposed to TIM, Vivo and Claro for the antitrust body to approve the slicing of Oi’s mobile network among competitors .

The request came from the Brazilian Association of Telecommunications Service Providers (Telcomp) in an email attached to the process last Friday night (12). The sale of Oi’s mobile network to rivals was agreed upon for R$ 16.5 billion in an auction held in December last year. Since then, it has been waiting for Cade’s approval. In turn, regional providers see risks in market concentration, as many depend on the networks of large telecoms to provide their internet services.

CVC

CVC recorded a loss of R$ 81.9 million in the third quarter of this year, against a result of 201.9 million recorded a year earlier. The number equates to an improvement of 59.4%.

In its balance sheet, CVC highlights that “the third quarter of 2021 continued to show the recovery of the tourism sector, with evolution in sales and shipments of domestic trips, after the announcement of lesser restrictions on entry into countries with strong tourist potential”. The company says it has seen “a strong increase in interest from travelers.”

Vibra Energy

Vibra Energia recorded net income of R$ 598 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 78.5% compared to the same period last year, when it had registered a profit of R$ 335 million.

According to the distributor, the result was influenced by the higher gross profit in the period as a result of higher volumes sold and higher sales margins.

cosan

The adjusted net income of cosan in the third trimester reached R$531.0 million, an increase of 6.5%. Net income for the quarter, considering all extraordinary effects, reached R$3.3 billion, the highest net result in the history of the holding. It was impacted by the net gains on the effects of Raízen’s IPO (RAIZ4). and the incorporation of Biosev, in addition to the Renewables and Sugar and Marketing & Services segments.

The result is mainly a reflection of the better operating performance of Raízen, driven by the Renewables segment, and of Compass, showing, according to the company, the resumption of economic activity. These effects were partially offset by the more challenging scenario faced by Rumo (RAIL3), as a result of the corn crop failure, and by the increase in financial expenses in the quarter.

CT

The TC reported a net income of R$ 11.9 million in the third quarter of this year, this value represents an increase of 69.2% compared to the same period.

According to the company, the growth is explained by the strategy adopted by the company, focused on expanding the user base for subsequent conversion into subscriptions and other monetized services offered within the platform.

The highlights of companies in Suno Notícias show the main events that promise to move the market during the day, such as the Hi which should be in the focus of investors throughout the day.