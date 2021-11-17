History in Gávea and Maracanã tattoo: Renato Augusto reviews Flamengo for Corinthians | corinthians

Renato Augusto was the great name of Corinthians last Saturday, in the 3-2 victory against Cuiabá. With a great goal from outside the area and an assist for Róger Guedes, the shirt 8 showed that he remains fundamental for the team when he is selected in the midfield sector.

Created by Gávea, he will face Flamengo for the first time since he returned from China this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Nationals. The match will have Globo broadcast and real-time monitoring by ge (click here to follow).

In the first pass, from 2013 to 2015, Renato had four clashes against the former club, with two defeats and two victories. The most striking in July 2015, when Corinthians de Tite applied a 3-0 at Maracanã. On this day, he provided assistance for Uendel’s goal.

Flamengo 0 x 3 Corinthians goals for the 13th round of the Brasileirão 2015

Born in Rio, the player has a huge connection with the stadium. So much so that, also in 2015, he got a tattoo on his right arm that reproduces Christ the Redeemer, the Copacabana sidewalk and the Maraca.

– I wanted to do something related to Rio de Janeiro, because that’s where I was born and raised. It was also a tribute to the neighborhood where I was born. As I left when I was very young, I wanted to keep a memory with me – said the player in 2016, when he won Olympic gold for the national team playing at Maracanã.

Renato Augusto at Corinthians training

For Timão, he has already entered the field 143 times, with 18 goals and 30 assists. Considering just this year, there are 16 games, three goals and an assist.

For Flamengo, Renato Augusto played 95 games in the professional team, with 11 goals scored. He was sold at age 20 to Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, in 2008.

Interestingly, his debut in Gávea was in a game against Corinthians, in 2005. Consolidation as a starter came in 2006, in the Copa do Brasil title against Vasco. Renato was 18 years old.

Renato Augusto, for Flamengo, against Real Potosí in the altitude of Bolivia

Two-time champions from Rio de Janeiro in 2007 and 2008, the player usually says that he scored his most important goal against Botafogo with the club’s shirt. After a 2-2 in the first game, Fla was losing 2-1 to the rival at Maracanã in the second game of the 2007 final.

Even Renato, with shirt 10, landed a beautiful shot from outside the area and tied the game. On penalties, the rubro-negro club got the state cup. (see the video below).

– I was born and raised on the Maracanã side. I’m from Tijuca, I was walking to Maracanã. I lived 400 meters from Maracanã. I took the bus to school and passed in front of the stadium every day. I used to say: “One day, I will be happy here”. And experiencing everything I experienced there, for Flamengo and for the Seleção at the Olympics, was the realization of a dream. I made a boy’s dream come true – said the player this year to the podcast “Hoje Sim”, by Cléber Machado.

Flamengo's goals 2(2) x 2(4) Botafogo in the 2007 Carioca final

Renato’s good performances made fans and the press, at first, compare the player to Zico. From an early age, he tried to avoid this type of comment as much as possible.

– When I went up to professional, this thing came again Zico. I said: “For God’s sake, Zico won’t even sleep. I have three games, I can’t be compared to the greatest player in the club’s history.” This gets in the way, you bring an even greater responsibility – recalled the athlete, today at 33.

Listen to other excerpts from the interview in the player below:

