Holland beats Norway, guarantees a spot in the World Cup and eliminates the opponent even in the playoff

The Dutch team beat Norway 2-0 and won direct place at the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar

THE Netherlands he didn’t play exciting football, but he did enough to secure a place in the world Cup of 2022. Laranja Mecânica stamped the passport to Qatar winning the Norway per 2 to 0, in the last round of qualifiers, with goals from Bergwijn and Depay in the second half.

The match this Tuesday (16) at Feyenoord Stadium, in Rotterdam, ended up being a final for the teams. With Turkey’s victory over Montenegro, whoever won the game would go to the World Cup, while the other team would be left out until the recap.

first half reset

The first half in Rotterdam ended with a zero score and it wasn’t by chance. The Netherlands did well in defense and at no time appeared close to conceding a goal, but they were not creative enough to jeopardize the Norwegian goal defended by Nyland.

Bergwijn puts Holland in the Cup

In the final stage, after another 38 minutes of bureaucratic football, Bergwijn secured the Netherlands at the World Cup and eliminated Norway. The shirt number 7 received it from Danjuma and submitted it alone, with strength, to open the scoring at Feyenoord Stadium.

Scorer of the first goal, Bergwijn also participated in the second. The attacker fired on the counterattack from the defensive field and rolled to Memphis Depay submits and scores his 12th goal in the qualifiers, drawing for artillery with Englishman Harry Kane.

Steven Bergwijn and Birger Meling play for ball in Netherlands vs. Norway Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Netherlands classified

The victory qualified the Netherlands for the 2022 World Cup directly. A Clockwork Orange finished the qualifiers in the Group G leadership with 23 points, two ahead of runner-up Turkey.

Norway not even in the recap

On the other side, Norway ended up being left out of the recap. Without Haaland in recent games, the team ended up in the 3rd position of the key with 19 points and he would have won a direct place at the World Cup, eliminating the Netherlands, if he won in Rotterdam.

Datasheet

GOALS: Bergwijn and Depay (Netherlands)

NETHERLANDS: Cillessen; Dumfries, by Ligt, van Dijk and Blind; Klaasen (from Roon), from Jong and Wijnaldum; Bergwijn, Danjuma (Aké) and Depay. Technician: Louis van Gaal

NORWAY: Nyland; Pedersen (Olsen), Strandberg, Hanche-Olsen and Meling; Normann (Gregersen), Thorsby (Thorstvedt) and Odegaard; Solbakken (Hauge) (King), Sorloth and Elyounoussi. Technician: Solbakken Stale