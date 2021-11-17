‘Horn’ Who Invaded US Congress Sentenced to 3 Years and 5 Months in Prison | World

The United States justice sentenced, on Wednesday (17) Jacob Chansley, the man who invaded the US Congress with a hat with horns and no shirt, to 3 years and 5 months in prison.
US prosecutors had asked the US court for Chansley, one of the extremists who invaded the US Capitol on January 6, to serve 51 months in prison – the equivalent of 4 years and 3 months.
Chansley became known as the “Qanon shaman” (Qannon is a conspiracy movement).
Photo from January 6, 2021, day of the US Capitol invasion, shows police officers talking to supporters of then US President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley (right), outside the Senate floor — Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
He pleaded guilty to the act and settled in September. According to the Public Ministry, the extremist would have to face another three years of parole and the payment of a fine of US$ 2,000 (about R$ 10,900).
In September, Chansley pleaded guilty to trying to obstruct an official proceeding by storming, along with thousands of others, the US Congress building in an attempt to prevent the Legislature from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 elections.
The judge in the case, Royce Lamberth, said he believes Chansley tried to convince the court that he was “on the right path”.
The convict’s lawyers asked the judge to deduct the time he had been imprisoned. He appeared at court in a green jumpsuit, and he had shaved.
In prison, he was diagnosed with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.
When he pleaded guilty, Chansley said he was disappointed in former President Donald Trump, who did not grant him a pardon.
Four people died in the break-in of the Congress building on January 6th. A police officer who was attacked died the next day. About 140 police were injured.