Hospam manifests itself after the drama experienced by a doctor on duty – Farol de Notícias – Reference in Journalism of Serra Talhada and Region

Published at 5:05 am this Wednesday (17)

After the drama experienced by a doctor on duty, this Tuesday (16), the State Department of Health (SES) sent a note to the editorial staff of the Lighthouse, explaining the reasons for the situation of chaos generated in the unit.

The doctor warned about the absurdity of accumulating several services when in fact other professionals were not working at the same time and, even more, the Hospam management did not even respond to his appeals (remember here). Read the full note below:

NOTE FROM THE STATE HEALTH SECRETARIAT

The direction of the Regional Hospital Prof. Agamenon Magalhães (Hospam), in Serra Talhada, informs that he has been working permanently to maintain the shifts on duty at the unit and that, on Tuesday (16/11), two clinical doctors, two obstetricians, orthopedists, neurologists were present for emergency care , in addition to a pediatrician, who had to be absent to perform a patient removal, as recommended. There was also a multidisciplinary team responsible for the ICU. The only recorded absence was from a surgeon, alleging personal problems. The direction emphasizes that the professionals are taking care of the number of patients within the recommended per shift by the Federal Council of Medicine and that they do not accumulate functions. It emphasizes that, in case of unjustified absence or delay, the appropriate administrative measures are taken, such as a discount on the payroll and loss of the right to a premium leave. In addition, in case of prior notice of absence, the aim is to complete the scale with an extra shift. When it is not possible or there is no prior notice, as is the case today, it communicates to the Regulation Center to avoid transferring to the service.

The direction also informs that it is supplied with medicines and supplies and providing the necessary tests to assist in the diagnosis of patients, with more than 50 types carried out in the unit itself. Several improvements are also being implemented to help professionals and benefit the population, such as expanding the laboratory sector, making ultrasound available at the unit itself and, soon, implementing hemodialysis, in addition to readjusting the ICU. The direction has still acted, together with professionals and with the State Health Department (SES-PE), to make the necessary removals to other reference services when necessary, as happened today in pediatrics. That night, a removal by air was also made possible, which is already scheduled for the beginning of Wednesday morning (11/17).

Finally, it reinforces that Hospam is a reference unit for cases of medium complexity of patients in the 11 cities of XI Geres. It is important that light cases, of low complexity, are absorbed by the municipal networks, which are references for these types of care, avoiding a greater demand on the state service. The direction is still available to all professionals who work at the site to talk about improvements for the health of all those who seek Hospam.