Hospital Rondon asks for Unimed’s accreditation – The Present

Situation would involve cases of urgency and emergency. On the other hand, medical cooperative denies rumors that a new hospital will not be built in Marechal Rondon

An apparent imbroglio in the private health sector takes on a new chapter in Marshal Cândido Rondon.

Hospital Rondon notified Unimed Costa Oeste informing the disqualification of the medical cooperative from the hospital institution, aimed at attending urgent and emergency cases.

In an interview with Jornal O Presente, the president of Unimed Costa Oeste, physician Hiroshi Nishitani, said that the hospital gave the cooperative a deadline informing about the request for accreditation, which is about to expire.

“Admissions would continue and the de-accreditation requested by Hospital Rondon would only be for urgent and emergency cases. Unimed responded formally not agreeing with the request, as it is concerned with the assistance to beneficiaries, but, in any case, we are evaluating another way to better guarantee this assistance”, he summarized.

To supply the service at this time, Unimed will install an outpatient clinic at the cooperative’s unit in Marechal Rondon, located at Rua Sete de Setembro. According to him, the patient will be evaluated and, if necessary, will be referred to the hospital in Toledo. “We are evaluating how this service flow will take place”, he says.

Nishitani says he doesn’t know the reason for the disqualification and reinforces that this is the intention of Semper Vida, and not of Unimed. “Hospital Rondon informed Unimed of the disqualification from the HGU (Unimed General Hospital) in Toledo, now it has come to communicate that it will no longer provide urgent and emergency care to our beneficiaries in Rondon”, he reports.

On the other hand, the director of the medical cooperative explains that there have been rumors that Unimed Costa Oeste will no longer build the hospital in Marechal Rondon. “It’s an outright lie. The thing is moving and will leave. The bureaucratic procedures take a little longer, but the hospital will be built”, he guarantees.

In a recent interview with O Presente, Rondonian businessman Daniel Felipe Brandalize Niedermeyer, partner-owner of Blume Administradora de Bens, the company that will carry out the work, declared that as soon as the municipality’s new Master Plan is approved by the City Council and sanctioned by the mayor Marcio Rauber The works begin at the health complex, which will house the new hospital.

OTHER SIDE

The report sought out Hospital Rondon management to comment on Unimed West Coast’s disqualification notification. However, until the closing of this matter, the press office was unable to provide feedback.

Maria Cristina Kunzler/The Present

