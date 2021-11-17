How Gabigol ‘became coach’ on the field and made his team run over São Paulo in a few minutes

Flamengo beat São Paulo 4-0 last Sunday, and had important guidance from Gabigol to build a victory at Morumbi

O Flamengo won the São Paulo 4-0, last Sunday (14), for the 32nd round of the brazilian. With three minutes of play, the score was 2-0. ‘order’ of Gabigol.

This Tuesday (16), Michael spoke with FlaTV and brought backstage of that match. According to him, before the ball rolled, Gabigol ‘summoned’ Bruno Henrique and Michael to put pressure on his rivals.

According to ‘Micha’, the objective was clear: get a steal near the tricolor goal. And that’s what happened in the first goal of the Cariocas, with Michael telling the details of the ‘orientation’ of Gabi.

“Gabigol said: ‘it’s for us to start squeezing from the beginning‘. Bruno said ‘come on, come on, come on’. We attackers set the pace. If they spoke (to squeeze), I’m together, I’m a group,” said Michael, adding.

“Then Bruno will score Miranda, then Andreas takes the ball, plays for Bruno, Bruno for Gabi and goal. It started. Then the second one, I see Bruno coming, I take it, I hope to arrive and play. It was a beautiful move. There, when it was 2 to 0, we said: ‘let’s go for more’, he finished.

In addition to Bruno Henrique’s goal, Michael made Flamengo’s third and fourth on the field. With the two goals scored, he reached 13 at the Brasileirão and became the top scorer isolated in the competition.