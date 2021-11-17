how much does it earn per month investment of BRL 350 million

Rio de Janeiro – The Mega-Sena da Virada games and sweepstakes season is now open. Thus, it is possible to dream of what to do with the prize, which this year could reach R$ 350 million, higher than the estimated by Caixa Econômica Federal in 2020, of R$ 300 million.

Thinking about the case of a lucky person taking the jackpot alone, the report from metropolises spoke with the chief economist of Neo Investimentos, Luciano Sobral, about possible applications for this amount.

If the millionaire wants to squander it all at once, it is possible to buy 19 luxury penthouses in Leblon, in the south of Rio de Janeiro. In the neighborhood with one of the most expensive square meters in the country, a penthouse with five suites costs around R$ 18 million.

If the winner chooses to leave the money in savings, Sobral states that the income will be R$ 1.25 million in a month, considering the current Selic rate, 7.75%.

Considering investment assets within a conservative, fixed-income strategy, the winner can have a monthly income equivalent to BRL 2 million and, in the first year, an amount equal to BRL 25 million. These values ​​take into account the Selic at 9.25%, estimated rate for the year.

In a risky investment or variable income assets, this monthly or annual amount is subject to constant market fluctuations and may be higher or lower than the amounts indicated in the conservative investment.

Sobral, however, does not see the need to risk such a high amount and points out the investment in post-fixed treasury as the best alternative to allocate the prize.

Mega-Sena da Virada started taking bets this Tuesday (16/11). Special contest number 2440 will be drawn on December 31st.

Bets can be placed at lottery outlets across the country, through the Loterias Caixa app or over the internet. If there is no hit in the six tens, the value will be divided between those who get five tens right.