How to record audio on WhatsApp and listen to it before sending it to someone | Social networks

READ: Message on WhatsApp may block app and mobile; know how to protect yourself
It is noteworthy that, so far, the feature does not bring the possibility to continue recording the audio where it left off, as seen earlier in the tests carried out in the Beta version of the messenger. Check out how to listen to audio before sending it on WhatsApp.
WhatsApp lets you listen to audio before sending the conversation — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo
What can I do to keep broadcast lists on WhatsApp Web? Find out in the TechTudo Forum.
Step 1. Tap the microphone icon to record audio. Then slide your finger to the lock to lock the recording and continue capturing hands-free;
Starting to record an audio on WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. While recording, tap “Stop” icon to end voice capturing — audio will not be sent in conversation;
WhatsApp allows you to pause audio recording on your cell phone — Photo: Playback/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. Tap “Play” icon to listen to audio before sending;
You can listen to audio before sending it on WhatsApp on iPhone — Photo: Playback/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 4. If you want to send the audio in the conversation, tap the little blue arrow. If you want to discard it, just tap the trash icon.
User can choose to exclude audio or send the recording in the conversation — Photo: Playback/Rodrigo Fernandes
How to listen to WhatsApp audio without the sender knowing