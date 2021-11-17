Husband of Kenyan Agnes Tirop denies having killed the athlete | athletics

Arrested since October 14 on charges of killing his wife, Olympic athlete Agnes Tirop, Kenyan Ibrahim Rotich has pleaded not guilty to murder. Rotich testified on Tuesday in the high court of the city of Eldoret, in the Rift Valley, in Kenya, after the court subjected him to a test of mental health. The accused was deemed fit to stand trial.

Rotich appeared in the courtroom in handcuffs, wearing a black jacket and a cap. He looked at the floor for most of the process. The defendant’s attorney, Joseline Mitei, refused to discuss the details or results of the client’s mental health assessment.

– I intend to file a formal request in court for my client to be released on bail – said the lawyer, remembering that the bail hearing is scheduled for December 1st.

On October 13th, Agnes Tirop was found lifeless by neighbors at home with a wound in her neck. The same neighbors reported overhearing an argument the night before. The following week, local police found a letter written by Ibrahim Rotich confessing to the crime. He left the note before trying to escape.

One of Kenya’s standouts in the last Olympic cycle, Agnes Jebet Tirop was bronze in the 10,000m at the 2019 World Cup and fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics. Exactly a month ago, she broke the 10km world record in street competitions, in a competition held in Herzogenaurach, in the Bavaria region, in Germany.

The murder of Agnes Tirop shocked the sports world and mobilized Kenyan authorities. After confirmation of the death by the Kenya Athletics Federation, the country’s president, Uhuru Kenyatta, lamented the crime and called for priority to the national authorities in the investigation of the case.