‘I am prepared to take the lead on a government project,’ says Moro

Former Lava Jato judge and former government justice minister Jair Bolsonaro, Sergio Moro (We can), he said in an interview with “Conversa com Bial”, that he is prepared “to assume the leadership of a government project”.

“I am prepared to take the lead on a government project and I am certainly not alone. I feel ready to lead, we are building a consistent project. If the Brazilian people have this confidence, we will move forward”, he said.

Moro also commented that he should have left the Ministry of Justice and Public Security before April 2020, when he left office, as he did not have government support for the passage of his anti-crime bill.

“I extended my tenure in government because I had an anti-crime bill that I presented at the beginning of 2019, which was slow to proceed because I didn’t have government support. So it was only voted on in December 2019. The project was not approved in the terms I presented and some measures that were introduced interfered in the fight against corruption. I asked the president to veto, but he didn’t. I confess that I was surprised, because his speech was focused on fighting corruption”, he said.

About the PT candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Moro said that he never had a personal issue with the former president and that he only fulfilled his role as a judge by convicting him.

“I never had a personal issue with former president Lula. I played my role as a judge. What we saw during his rule were the biggest scandals in history. The monthly allowance was not judged by me. A vote-buying scheme to support the Federal Government was discovered, and who was the president at the time? Petrobras was looted day and night like never before in the history of that country. This is not myth, this is not fiction. We have evidence and we recognize the biggest corruption scheme in our history”, concluded the now presidential candidate.

