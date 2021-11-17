‘I need financial help’ · TV News

Muse in the 1990s, Cristina Mortágua made an outburst about unemployment on her social networks. At 51 years old, the presenter went to the internet to report that she was weak because of depression. “I need financial help,” admitted the model.

In a publication on Instagram this Tuesday (16), the participant of A Fazenda 7, from Record, thanked the positive feedback she received from her followers. A few days ago, she asked for help to improve her self-esteem and spoke about her illness. His report resulted in the empathy of some internet users.

“My loves, I want to thank you so much –but so much– for the help I received from so many of you. Not only for the financial help, but for the book recommendations, testimonies of people who have already gone through what I’m going through. Many criticized me for exposing myself. , but these people don’t know what depression is and I don’t wish it for anyone,” he began.

“It’s a little while before the fire is out. I still need some financial help, which I added to the fact that I’m unemployed and lying in bed with no strength all day. No strength to get up. that many bloggers do: pretend that Instagram’s life is wonderful and hide the real problems from you,” she confessed.

Then, the mother of Alexandre Mortágua – son of his relationship with the former football player Edmundo – said that he will give more details of his real state in the future.

“I would really like to count on your blessed help. In another post I’ll tell you what happened to me and the dogs. Today I could be really dead. I only found out about it today through the neighborhood. I think there’s something more to it. it’s a depression, but I’ll be honest and tell you details,” she said.

“May my exposure be to save lives. I thank you once again if you can still help me. It’s just a moment away. A tender kiss,” he concluded.

Last week, Cristina also went to the networks to put some products on sale. Three days ago, the model announced a Chanel handbag “legitimate and in perfect condition” and asked those interested to send private messages.

See Cristina Mortágua’s outburst: