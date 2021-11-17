Ibovespa closed down 1.82% and zeroed last week’s gains on fears about inflation; dollar rises 0.78%

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The return of the holiday was negative for Ibovespa, which zeroed the gains accumulated last week. The index was once again pressured down by retail stocks, which had already taken a tumble last week and returned to have a poor performance this Tuesday (16). The Brazilian stock exchange took off again from abroad, in a session marked by an expressive rise in indices in New York and an appreciation of the dollar against other currencies.

The corporate balance sheet season is in its final days, but analysts say investors have pushed the results into the background, once again echoing fears of higher inflation and higher interest rates.

“Inflation is a factor that weighs significantly on the market. We are seeing it spread and we have noticed an upward movement in the interest curve, rising considerably, which leads us to believe that we will continue to tighten the monetary policy with more intensity”, assesses Peterson Silva, strategist at Ébano Investimentos.

The Central Bank’s Focus Report once again raised projections for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2021. From 9.33% last week, now the median expectation for this year’s inflation is at 9, 77%. For 2022, the forecast rose from 4.63% to 4.79%.

In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the projections were once again reduced, from an expansion from 4.93% to 4.88% in 2021; for 2022, they were reduced from 1% to 0.93%.

The Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), as it serves as a thermometer for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), came with a 0.27% drop in September compared to August. The market had already expected the indicator to retract, as the latest indicators for industry, retail and services were also bad.

The prospect of higher interest rates directly impacts the stock market, as the trend is towards competition with fixed income, which becomes more profitable when the Selic rises. In addition, companies have higher financing costs and less access to credit. Therefore, it affects the entire perception of economic growth, which has become evident every week in the Central Bank’s surveys with the financial market.

“The political scene remains in focus and investors reverberate any signs about the progress of the PEC dos Precatórios. Uncertainties increased after statements by senators, suggesting changes in the text when passing through the House, which would lengthen the period for processing the matter”, explains Alexsandro Nishimura, economist and partner at BRA.

Yesterday, the president also stated that the slack in the spending ceiling to be created by the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution could, in addition to financing a part of Auxílio Brasil, also be used to readjust federal employees.

Faced with so many uncertainties, the Ibovespa closed down 1.82% to 104,403 points. The volume traded on the day was relatively below the average, at R$ 27.6 billion. Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 retreated 1.8% to 104,985 points.

The commercial dollar accompanied the appreciation of the US currency abroad and closed up 0.78% by R$5.499 in purchases and R$5.500 in sales. Dollar futures maturing in December 2021 rose 0.7% to R$5.515.

On the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 advanced eight basis points at 12.03%; DI for January 2025 was up 18 basis points 11.86%; and the DI for January 2027 rose 15 points to 11.75%.

Unlike Brazil, the US economy showed new signs of recovery, one of the main reasons for the appreciation of the dollar today. US retail sales advanced 1.7% in October, month-on-month, coming in above expectations by economists. The industrial production indicator increased 1.6% in the same period, reversing the fall registered in the previous month. The number also came above projections, which pointed to growth of 0.8%.

In relation to the Stock Exchanges, investors looked at the numbers less from the perspective of inflation and more from the perspective of recovery. The Dow Jones advanced 0.15% to 36,142 points; the S&P rose 0.39% to 4,700 points; and the Nasdaq Technology Exchange advanced 0.76%, to 15,973 points.

US President Joe Biden resolved another hurdle by signing the law establishing the $1 trillion infrastructure package, which includes financing for transportation, broadband and services. Biden also met virtually with China’s President Xi Jinping. The meeting marked the closest communication between the two leaders since the US president took office in January, and had a good impact on the markets.

In Europe, Eurozone GDP was 2.2% in the third quarter and 3.7% year-on-year, in line with projections. The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, closed up 0.17%.

Oil prices had mixed performances. Brent barrel rose 0.54% to $84.49 a barrel. WTI had a slight drop of 0.12% to $80.78.

