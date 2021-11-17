Ibovespa closes on fall pressured by Fed and local uncertainties | finance

The return of the holiday was marked by a negative day for local assets. Investors reacted to the uncertainties regarding the approval of the PEC of Precatório , to the new signs of loss of traction in the Brazilian economy and the rise in Treasuries interest rates, which echoed harsher speeches by a member of the Federal Reserve (Fed) regarding the withdrawal of stimulus in the USA. So the Ibovespa closed the day in a steady fall and the Ibovespa once again approached the lowest levels of 2021.

The main local market index ended the session down 1.82%, to 104,403.66 points – less than a thousand points above the lowest closing of 2021 – after having fluctuated between 106,971 points in the day’s highs and 104,113 in the lowest intraday levels. The volume traded on the index today was BRL 20.61 billion, below the average daily level of 2021, close to BRL 24 billion.

Still unresolved in relation to fiscal challenges for next year, investors today received new statements from President Jair Bolsonaro that he intends to increase civil servants’ salaries in 2022 if the PEC dos Precatório is approved. For each percentage point of adjustment, federal expenditure will increase from R$ 3 billion to R$ 4 billion per year, according to calculations by the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI).

Senators also indicate that the proposal of the PEC of Precatório should undergo changes and return to the Chamber of Deputies.

Amid discussions regarding the future of public accounts, the Central Bank Activity Index (IBC-Br) dropped 0.27% in September and 0.14% in the quarter, confirming the slowdown in domestic economic activity. The result was within the range of projections of 22 consultancies and financial institutions compiled by Value Date (down from 0.60% to high of 0.20%).

Finally, comments by St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard fueled an upward movement in emerging market assets, which put pressure on interest rates, the dollar and the local stock market.

The Fed’s district leader said that the institution should move towards a tougher (“hawkish”) stance in the conduct of monetary policy, and could even speed up the process of withdrawing stimulus (“tapering”), if necessary.

In its perspective for asset allocation in 2022, Morgan Stanley points out that the rise in interest rates is a factor that should still pressure emerging assets, part of the reason why it maintains a neutral stance for assets in this class.

“Global growth improves and inflation moderates, but central bank purchases decline and interest rates rise. We recommend buying stocks in Europe and Japan, securitized credit and Canadian dollar against the Swiss dollar, and that investors resist buying Treasuries, US equities and emerging assets until there is more in the price,” the bank said.

The sentiment of fund managers with the performance of the Ibovespa became more negative and concerns about an economic recession in Brazil due to the level of interest rates at the end of the cycle also increased.

Monthly survey carried out by Bank of America with managers shows that only 31% of respondents see the Ibovespa above 120 thousand points at the end of next year, against 44% in the survey released in October. In addition, most managers pointed out that the Selic rate at 12% could generate an economic recession in Brazil.

Sentiment towards the stock market, in particular, showed a strong deterioration in the BofA survey. “Only 21% think that the shares will outperform other asset classes in Brazil in the next six months, the lowest level since the beginning of the survey, in 2018”, point out the professionals at the American bank. Only 10% of investors expect the Ibovespa to end 2022 above 130 thousand points, while just over 40% see the indicator between 110 thousand and 120 thousand points at the end of next year.

In today’s trading session, the rise in interest rates once again put pressure on stocks that are sensitive to changes in the fixed income market. Magazine Luiza ON dropped 12.65%, Locaweb ON dropped 11.78%, Lojas Americanas PN lost 9.26% and Méliuz ON dropped 8.01%. Banco Pan PN dropped 7.85% and Banco Inter’s units dropped 5.05%.