Ibovespa closes with Vale and Magazine Luiza amid greater downward pressures

O Ibovespa (IBOV) closed down for the second consecutive trading session this Tuesday, returning a good part of the accumulated increase since the beginning of the month, with the actions in Valley (VALLEY3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) among the highest downward pressures.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa fell 1.82% to 104,403.29 points. The financial volume totaled 27.8 billion reais.

With such performance, the Ibovespa accumulated a drop of almost 3% just in these last two trading sessions and now accounts for an increase of only 0.9% in November. Until Thursday of last week, it rose almost 4%.

In the view of the coordinator of the economic department of Banco ABC Brasil, Daniel Xavier, among components for the recent weakness of the Ibovespa are data from the Chinese real estate sector, which remained weak in October, which weighs on stocks like Vale.

At the same time, he added, the outlook for the Brazilian GDP remains low, with the IBC-Br showing that economic activity shrank in the third quarter, which tends to affect roles linked to domestic consumption, such as retailers.

In this context, it is worth mentioning that Brazilian retail sales, calculated by Cielo’s ICVA, dropped 0.8% in October year on year, discounted for inflation, interrupting a sequence of 6 months of growth.

“In addition, the markets also monitor the noises around the ‘PEC dos Precatórios‘”, he said, referring to the measure that will facilitate the opening of fiscal space for the implementation of the Brazil Aid and other measures in 2022.

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that the approval of the PEC by Congress will open space for granting adjustments to federal civil servants.

Thus, the Ibovespa took off from the stock exchanges in the United States, where the S&P 500 closed up 0.39%, with gains in Home Depot shares and retail sales data signaling good health for consumer spending.

Highlights

Valley (VALLEY3) retreated 2.88%, in the wake of the decline in iron ore futures in China. Chinese data also showed that real estate investment continued to slow and the start of new construction declined. In the month, the stock already loses more than 7%.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) collapsed 12.65%, increasing losses from the last trading session, when it fell 18% as a result of the quarterly result.

In the sector, American (AMER3) retreated 8.77% and VIA (VIIA3) yielded 7.73%.

In the USA, Free market lost 5.61% after stock offering.

Natura&co (NATU3) closed down 7.24%, also expanding last Friday’s decline, when it plummeted 17.5%, in the wake of the balance sheet and prospects that frustrated analysts.

The stock registers the worst performance accumulated in November on the Ibovespa, with a drop of 21.3%.

Meliuz (CASH3) fell 8.01%, having on the radar the result of the third quarter, expected for after the stock exchange closes this Tuesday.

Petrobras (PETR4) advanced 1.04%, resisting the more seller movement on the stock market, helped by the rise of Brent oil, in addition to adjustments to the movement of the company’s ADRs, which rose in New York the day before – when there was no trading on the São Paulo stock exchange for a holiday on Brazil.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) closed down 1.04%, also weighing on the Ibovespa, with Pan Bank (BPAN4) showing the worst performance among the banks listed in the index, with a decline of 7.85%.

Bradesco (BBDC4) yielded only 0.14%.

Suzano (SZUB3) advanced 3.5%, endorsed by the rise of the dollar, which returned to 5.50 reais, reflecting the strength of the US currency abroad and renewed domestic concerns on the fiscal side this Tuesday.

In the sector, Klabin (KLBN11) retreated 0.3%.