Ibovespa futures rose after the previous sharp drop; new projections for economy on the radar

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

SAO PAULO – The future Ibovespa operates at a slight increase this Wednesday (17) with few indicators on the agenda, but with increased attention to fiscal and political risks, as has been the case in recent weeks. Yesterday, the main index of the São Paulo Stock Exchange returned from the holiday in a sharp fall, zeroing the gains accumulated last week, with worsening forecasts for inflation in Brazil and the country’s economic growth.

In this session, we will also highlight the expiration of options on Ibovespa on the B3, which can add volatility to the index.

Soon enough, the Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy releases new indicator projections with the November edition of the Macrofiscal Bulletin and the updated version of the Macroeconomic Outlook. In the political news, attention is still focused on the negotiations around the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório in the Federal Senate.

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) stated that the approval of the PEC by Congress will open space for granting adjustments to federal civil servants, justifying the possible increase as a response to a wage freeze and inflation.

Currently, the government spends around R$300 billion a year on salaries. Therefore, an increase of only 1% implies, on top, a cost of R$ 3 billion, a source from the Ministry of Economy told the international news agency Reuters.

If approved, the PEC dos Precatório will open a space for spending of R$ 91.6 billion in 2022, according to an estimate by the Ministry of Economy, but of this total, only about R$ 10 billion would be free, since most of the resources would be committed to Auxílio Brasil of R$400 and to updating pension expenditures amid higher inflation.

Payment of aid begins this Wednesday for those who were already registered with Bolsa Família. However, the additional amount can only be distributed to beneficiaries with the approval of the PEC. The government hopes to resolve the issue by next month and pay the difference retroactively.

In the corporate calendar, investors reflect the latest results of the balance sheet season for the third quarter, with numbers such as Eletrobras and Méliuz (see below in the Corporate Radar).

At 9:10 am (Brasilia time), Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 traded up 0.30% at 105,320 points.

The commercial dollar opened in fall and retreated 0.17% to R$ 5.489 in the purchase and R$ 5.490 in the sale. Dollar futures for December 2021 were down 0.44% to R$5.495.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 operated stable at 12.05%; DI for January 2025 was also stable at 11.88%; and the DI for January 2027 advanced 3 basis points at 11.78%.

In the United States, futures indices operate with mixed trends. Dow Jones futures drop 0.06%; the S&P 500 futures operates flat, down 0.03%; and Nasdaq futures are up 0.12%. Yesterday, the New York Stock Exchanges rose again strongly after the release of better-than-expected data on retail and industry.

According to a statement released by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the strength of economic activity in the United States, combined with above-target inflation, could increase pressure for the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOmc) to accelerate the reduction in the pace of purchase of securities.

European stock markets remain close to stability. The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, rose slightly by 0.12%.

Eurozone inflation in October was confirmed at 4.1%, more than double the European Central Bank target. In the UK, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.2% in the same month, the highest in nearly a decade, as energy costs rose.

Oil prices on the international market are falling again today. The barrel of Brent retreats 0.80% to US$ 81.77. WTI’s drops 0.85% to $80.07.

Several Asian stocks closed lower after data indicated a drop in the pace of Japanese exports in eight months. The indicator for October increased by 9.4%, according to information from the Ministry of Finance. In the previous month, however, it had advanced 13%. Automobile exports fell by 36.7%, contributing to the decline in the shares of companies in the automotive sector in the country.

South Korea’s Kospi index was the negative standout, and mainland China stocks were the positive standout.

corporate radar

Eletrobras (ELET6;ELET3)

Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6) recorded a net profit of R$964.561 million in the balance sheet for the 3rd quarter, 65.7% below the profit of R$2.814 billion a year earlier. This drop was due to adjustments in the booking of provisions for contingencies in the amount of R$9.434 billion.

According to the company, the revision of estimates for the provision of compulsory loans, which totaled approximately R$ 8.926 billion in the 3rd quarter, came after judgment by the STJ of Internal Appeal in Special Appeal No. 1.734,115/PR and the recent approvals of unfavorable reports in the fiscal year 2021.

In addition, the state-owned company informed that, yesterday (16), it made the first payment, in the amount of BRL 256.5 million, referring to a court settlement carried out after the mediation procedure, aiming to extinguish the lawsuits dealing with discussions about contracts purchase and sale of energy, proposed by ElPaso Rio Negro against Eletrobras and Amazonas Geração e Transmissão, whose total value is R$ 567 million.

The amount paid by Eletrobras will later be reimbursed by Eletronorte, which acquired AmGT in 2020. The value of the lawsuits was provisioned by Eletronorte.

The agreement allowed the reversal, in the results of the third quarter of 2021, of the amount of R$ 101.4 million, in order to reflect the most updated expectation of financial disbursement.

Waterways of Brazil (HBSA3)

Hidrovias do Brasil (HBSA3) posted a consolidated loss of R$ 66.8 million in 3Q21, seven times above the loss of R$ 8.5 million reported in the same period in 2020.

Méliuz (CASH3)

Méliuz (CASH3) recorded a consolidated net loss of R$2,950 million, reversing a profit of R$4.733 million from a year earlier.

The parent company’s loss was even greater, at R$4.539 million, reversing a profit of R$4.733 million.

Gafisa (GFSA3)

Gafisa (GFSA3) reported net income of R$6.1 million in the quarter and reverses the loss for the same quarter in 2020.

Terra Santa Agro (TESA3)

Terra Santa Agro (TESA3) has a net loss of R$354,000 in the 3TRI, compared to a net income of R$4.44 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Iochpe Maxion (MYPK3)

Iochpe Maxion (MYPK3) reversed the loss presented a year ago and reported net income of R$177,016 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3TRI21). In the same quarter of 2020, the loss was R$ 18.877 million.

BR Advisory Partners (BRBI11)

BR Advisory Partners (BRBI11) reported net income of R$41.761 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3TRI21), which represents 102.1% more than the R$20.659 million of a year ago.

Good Crop Seeds (SOYB3)

Boa Safra Sementes (SOJA3) posted net income of BRL 88,087 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3TRI21), an increase of 227.7%, or more than three times that measured in the same period of a year ago, when it had BRL 26.884 million.

Live (VVEO3)

Viveo (VVEO3) reported net income of BRL 61.255 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3TRI21), which represents an increase of 140.6% compared to the same period a year ago, when it was left with BRL 25.456 million.

Oncoclinics (ONCO3)

Oncoclínicas (ONCO3) reported net income of R$150.8 million in 3TRI21. Excluding the positive non-cash adjustment, adjusted net income for the period was R$47.3 million, compared to R$37.0 million year-on-year, up 27.7%.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) and PetroRecôncavo (RECV3)

Petrobras (PETR4) signed yesterday (16) with Potiguar E&P, a subsidiary of PetroReconcavo, contracts for the flow and processing of natural gas produced on land by Potiguar E&P in the state of Rio Grande do Norte.

The contracts include the assignment of use of the Guamaré Natural Gas Flow System (SEG Guamaré), the use of a natural gas processing plant in the natural gas processing unit – UPGN Guamaré, as well as the sale, by Potiguar E&P, of natural gas condensate (C5+).

As a note, the agreement enables direct service to the market by Potiguar E&P, which won the public call for gas supply carried out by Companhia Potiguar de Gás (Potigás) and signed a two-year contract, with the sale of 236,000 m³/d of natural gas from January 2022.

TIM (TIMS3)

Shared infrastructure operator IHS Holding completed the purchase of control of TIM’s optical networks unit. Previously called Fiberco, the unit has already been renamed I-Systems.

IHS now owns a 51% interest in I-Systems and TIM the remaining 49%.

The operator received R$ 1.09 billion for the slice sale.

JBS (JBSS3)

JBS (JBSS3) has confirmed the issuance of $2 billion in five- and ten-year senior notes, with $1.0 billion through its subsidiary JBS Finance Luxembourg, and $1.0 billion through its JBS USA subsidiaries.

JBS intends to use the resources of the 2027 Notes to refinance short-term commitments, in addition to covering other general corporate purposes.

The 2032 Notes will be used to redeem the balance of Senior Notes with a yield of 7,000% and maturity in 2026 issued by JBS USA Food Company.

According to a press release, this is JBS’ first issue after achieving Full Investment Grade, achieved after Fitch and Moody’s agencies placed it in this rating.

Braskem (BRKM5)

Braskem approved the 5th issue of the Company’s debentures in 2 series, in the total amount of up to R$840 million.

