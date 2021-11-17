Ibovespa retreats after GDP preview; Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) melts 13%

O Ibovespa he returned bitterly after the Proclamation of the Republic holiday and ended at a low of 1.82% in this Tuesday’s session (16), at 104,403.66 points, pressured by the negative outlook for the Brazilian economy and by the political noise surrounding the PEC of Precatory orders.

The climate of uncertainty weighed on the Ibovespa today after the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro said that resources from the PEC dos Precatório could be used to raise salaries for civil servants. According to Alexsandro Nishimura, economist and partner at BRA, he pushed the interest rate curves, which reflected in the actions of the technology, construction and retail sectors.

The 0.27% decline in the Activity Index (IBC-Br) in September, considered a preview of GDP, worsened economic projections and discouraged the market.

Ibovespa movement today

At Magazine Luiza’s actions (MGLU3) and the American (AMER3) were among the biggest lows on the Ibovespa, amid the interest and inflation scenario. Retailers are still reacting to the more competitive environment and the release of results for the third quarter of 2021.

the papers of Suzano (SUZB3) and Petrobras (PETR4) were the positive highlights, with investors looking for companies with part of their revenue pegged to the dollar.

Vale (VALE3) and CSN (CSNA3) fell 2.88% and 5.93%, respectively, while Santander Brasil (SANB11) showed the worst performance in the financial sector, with a loss of 2.17%.

Highest Ibovespa

The biggest increases of the Ibovespa today were:

Suzano (SUZB3): +3.50% BRL 53.17

Petrobras (PETR3): +1.51% / BRL 28.24

Sugar Loaf (PCAR3): +1.45% / R$ 23.82

Petrobras (PETR4); +1.04% / BRL 27.27

Drogasil streak (RADL3): +0.88% / R$ 22.97

Ibovespa’s biggest casualties

The biggest casualties of the Ibovespa today were:

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3): -12.65% / R$ 9.74

Locaweb (LWSA3): -11.78% / R$ 16.85

Lojas Americanas (LAME4): -9.26% / R$ 5.98

American (AMER3): -8.77% / R$ 34.12

GetNet (GETT11): -8.57% / BRL 4.16

News that moved the stock exchange

Mercado Livre to fight Magalu and Via

Bolsonaro promises server increase

Cemig wants to sell Taesa and Gasmig’s IPO

Mercado Livre (MELI34) will compete with Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3)

A few days from black friday, O Free market (MELI34) inaugurated in Franco da Rocha, São Paulo, the first distribution center for white goods (such as refrigerators, stoves, ovens and washing machines) and televisions above 50 inches.

The Argentine company goes on top of some of its main rivals, such as Magazine Luiza and Via (VIIA3), who are the most traditional sellers of this type of merchandise, on one of the most important dates for trade.

Mercado Livre hopes to reduce the deadline for deliveries from 3 to 10 days to just 1 day, in the region around the capital of São Paulo. It also offers the possibility of scheduling the time to receive these large items.

In the early hours of yesterday to today, the retailer made a primary offering of US$ 1.5 billion coordinated by Morgan Stanley (MSBR34), JPMorgan (JPMC34) and Goldman Sachs (GSGI34), reported the Brazil Journal.

Servers will have an increase if the PEC of the precatório is approved, says Bolsonaro

The president Jair Bolsonaro promised to give salary readjustments to all federal public servants in case the PEC of Precatório pass the Senate. The exact amount or share of the resources that will be allocated to the readjustment was not informed.

The proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) circumvents the spending ceiling and makes room for BRL 91.6 billion in the 2022 Budget by postponing the payment of judicial debts and changing the correction of the spending ceiling, the rule that prevents expenditures grow at a faster pace than inflation. Bolsonaro said that double-digit inflation – the IPCA accumulates 10.67% in 12 months – justifies the increase.

“Inflation reached double digits, so I spoke with (Economy Minister) Paulo Guedes. If you pass the precatório PEC, you have to have a small space to give some readjustment. It’s not what they deserve, but it’s what we can give to all federal employees, without exception”, said Bolsonaro, during a visit to Bahrain.

Cemig (CMIG4) wants to sell Taesa (TAEE11) and make Gasmig’s IPO in 2022, says website

Cemig (CMIG4) intends to sell its stake in Taesa (TAEE11) and to open the capital of Companhia de Gas de Minas Gerais (gasmig) in 2022, informed the company’s Director of Finance and Investor Relations, Leonardo Magalhães, to the broadcast.

The expectation was to conclude the Taesa sale process this year, but it was not possible. One of the main difficulties is linked to the value of the Electric Power Transmitter, which hinders the negotiation process and, consequently, the sale.

“The other shareholder (Isa Brasil) would also have an option to buy our stake. We understand that this process has relevant values ​​and takes some time to complete”, Magalhães told Broadcast.

With that, the disinvestment was for next year, which also brings its challenges, as it is an election year. However, Cemig executives see Taesa as a liquid, attractive and profitable company, even in an election year.

Performance of the main indexes

In addition to the Ibovespa, check out the closing of the main stock exchange indices today:

Ibovespa today: -1.82% / 104,403.66

IFIX today: -0.19% / 2,612.67

IBRX today: -1.89% / 44,287.50

SMLL today: -3.67% / 2,838.54

IDIV today: -1.54% / 6,367.09

Latest Ibovespa quotation

O Ibovespa today increased losses from Friday’s trading session (12), when the index dropped 1.17%, to 106,334.54 points.

