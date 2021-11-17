iFood announces ‘gasoline voucher’ of up to R$ 150 for deliverymen | Economy



iFood announces ‘gasoline voucher’ of up to R$ 150 for deliverymen – Disclosure

Published 11/15/2021 21:36

Brasília – In order to minimize the impacts of high fuel prices on delivery people, iFood announced that it will transfer R$ 150 to employees in the form of a “gasoline voucher”. The initiative is a partnership between the company and Shell and is part of the ‘Fuel Fund’, created last month, which, in total, will transfer R$ 8 million to drivers.

Payments begin November 24, based on bills made in the previous 30 days. In December it will also be available on the 24th, based on November deliveries.

The transfer grows according to the number of races, with a minimum value of 5 reais and can reach 80 reais for the motorcycle. For a car, credits vary between 10 reais and 150 reais.

To gain access, simply enter the ‘iFood for couriers’ application, open Delivery de Vantagens and access the “Parts and Maintenance” category, in which the Fuel Fund Regulation will be available. Next, it is necessary to download the Shell Box application on the cell phone and register on the platform.