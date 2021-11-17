Immunity. Covid Resistant People Inspire New Vaccine Tactic

Dand according to an article published by BBC News, a team of researchers from University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom claims that some people already possessed a degree of immunity to Covid-19 prior to the start of the pandemic.

This is possibly due to the bodies of these individuals having learned to fight viruses similar to SARS-CoV-2.

According to British researchers, it is therefore essential to update vaccines to copy this innate protection – which in turn, could make immunizers even more effective.

super cells

For the purposes of that research, explains the BBC, the scientists accompanied teams of healthcare professionals from a hospital during the first wave of the new coronavirus pandemic, through, for example, the frequent collection of blood samples.

Although they were in a high-risk environment, the truth is that not all participants contracted Covid. The data, originally released in the scientific journal Nature, reveal that some people simply managed to avoid the virus.

Approximately one in ten showed signs of exposure, the BBC points out, yet they have never experienced symptoms, never tested positive and never developed antibodies in their blood against SARS-CoV-2.

The researchers explain that part of their immune system was able to control the virus before it took hold — what is known as an ‘abortive infection’.

The blood samples collected showed that these volunteers already had protective T cells prior to the pandemic, which recognize and kill cells infected by the new coronavirus.

As highlighted by Leo Swadling, one of the researchers involved in the study, the immune system of these people was already ‘ready’ to fight the new disease.

Now, these T cells were able to detect a different part of the virus from the part that most current vaccines train the immune system to recognize.

Current immunizers focus mainly on the spike protein or ‘spike’, which lines the outer surface of the virus. However, T cells are able to infiltrate the virus and detect the proteins that lead to its replication.

“Health care professionals who were able to control the virus before it was detected were more likely to have these T cells, which recognize the internal machinery, before the pandemic started,” Swadling told BBC News.

The researchers stress that current vaccines are doing an excellent job of preventing people from becoming seriously ill and are actively controlling the pandemic, yet they are not as effective when it comes to stopping them from getting Covid.

“I think we can all see that they [vacinas] they could be better,” Professor Mala Maini also mentioned to BBC News.

“What we hope, by including these T cells, is that they can protect against infection as well as disease, and we hope that they will be better at recognizing new variants that appear.”

