Immunized with Janssen vaccine will take second and third booster doses, says Ministry of Health – Health

BRASILIA – The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said on Tuesday, 16, that people who took the vaccine Janssen, from the pharmaceutical Johnson & Johnson, will need to take a second dose of the immunizing agent. The application should be made two months after the first dose. The booster for these people will be done five months after the complete vaccination course.

Queiroga said that the amount of Janssen vaccines applied in the country was small and that there are enough immunizers for the second dose.

“In the beginning, the recommendation was that this vaccine should be a single dose. Today, we know that this additional protection is needed. Those who took the Janssen vaccine will take the second dose of the same immunizing agent,” stated the minister. “Ahead, the sequence is: completed 5 months of the second dose, will receive a booster dose, preferably with a different vaccine, a heterologous vaccination.”

According to the Covid Coping secretary, Rosana Leite de Melo, the Ministry of Health will follow the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US regulatory agency, and apply the second dose of Janssen two months after the first application. The secretary said that the vaccines arrived this Monday, 15th, and should be distributed to states and municipalities from Friday, 19th, “with all guidelines”.

“Whoever took Janssen will complete the vaccination schedule. Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) a single dose, it is up to us (Ministry of Health) to define,” he said. “Janssen arrived here for us in June, July. We are on time.”

About Janssen, Anvisa said in a note that the forecast is that by next week Johnson & Johnson will deliver the studies on the efficacy and safety of the booster dose of the Janssen vaccine. According to the agency, the FDA considered the second dose a booster as follows: “The use of a single booster dose of Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) Covid-19 vaccine can be given at least 2 months after completion of the regimen single-dose primer in subjects 18 years of age or older.”

Anvisa also stated that “it is important to differentiate the vaccine schedule provided for in the package insert and the vaccination and booster strategy”.

“The scheme provided for in the package insert and approved by Anvisa (number of doses and intervals) indicates how to use the vaccine, which, according to studies, produces the best immunization results,” the agency said. “The vaccination and reinforcement strategy, on the other hand, is a decision by the health authority (MS) on how a given immunizing agent will be applied in the population in order to obtain the best vaccine coverage, and the strategies for monitoring adverse reactions.”

According to the agency, currently available data suggest a decrease in immunity in some populations, even if fully vaccinated. In Anvisa’s assessment, the availability of booster doses “is an important mechanism to ensure continued protection against the disease.”

“The decision on the booster dose must consider the epidemiological scenario, the effectiveness studies, the circulation of variant strains and the safety of vaccines, as well as an effective strategy for monitoring adverse reactions and capturing signs of interest for pharmacovigilance”, informed.

“Before incorporating the booster dose of vaccines, countries like the United States, Canada, Indonesia, Great Britain, Israel, members of the European Community and others submitted the strategy for prior evaluation by their regulatory authorities. Primarily, the third or dose of booster was indicated for people with weakened immune systems, the elderly and health professionals.”

O state found that the decision to extend the booster to all adults and apply the second dose of Janssen took the board of Anvisa by surprise. There was no contact between the Ministry of Health and the agency before announcing the changes.

So far, only Pfizer has requested a change in the vaccination schedule provided for in the package insert for its vaccine. The current package approved in the package insert foresees two doses of the vaccine. The application presented to Anvisa provides for the application of a third dose. The request is under analysis at the agency and pending further data completion by the laboratory so that the analysis can proceed.

It is up to Anvisa to change the package inserts for vaccines based on requests from manufacturing laboratories. Upon delivery of the data, the agency authorizes or not the proposed changes. Janssen has already met with Anvisa to discuss the application of a second dose of the vaccine. Johnson & Johnson, however, has not yet formalized the order.