In ’30’, Adele goes beyond ‘depê’ with post-divorce reflections and the usual haunting sound; g1 heard | Song

“30”, Adele’s fourth album, is not the “divorce album” that many people expected. The end of her marriage in 2019 seemed like the perfect material for the specialist in romantic disappointments. But she starts from the separation to reflect on herself and find more varied sounds and feelings.

She remains ravishing. The disc doesn’t have the power of “21” nor does it hit as easily as “25”. It’s reflective, has long bands and some deliberately weird stretches. But it must honor commercial and artistic expectations. In short, it’s good, it will play a lot and even sell vinyls at Christmas.

There is a light thread running through the orchestrated arrangements of old movies, which appear on several tracks. If it were really a movie, it would start with the shock of the divorce and would continue with the dilemmas of an anti-hero type protagonist: Adele herself, in search of overcoming her suffering.

The title “30” is the age she was when composing the songs in 2019 – now she is 33. With “sincere” lyrics, she exposes frustrations with herself, explains her mistakes to her son and tries to find herself in life alone. She goes from pessimism to moments of single Adele, free and light on the track.

Her first album in six years comes out this Friday (19). Read track by track:

1 – “Strangers by Nature”

The disc begins with her most distinctive song, which refers to Judy Garland and soundtracks from the golden age of Hollywood. Introspective, Adele sings about “bringing flowers to your heart’s graveyard”.

It is a partnership between Adele and Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson, co-author of Childish Gambino’s “This is America” ​​and the soundtrack for “Black Panther”.

The first single from the album, which had already been released, breaks the awkwardness of the opening and has a more familiar Adele. The voice is intense, but it lacks the explosion of the previous singles.

It’s the only track she seems to sing to her ex about breaking up (“I didn’t have time to choose what I chose”). It’s one of several compositions by her with former partner Greg Kurstin – yes, the one accused of plagiarism along with her by the composer of “Women”.

Adele in publicity image for her new album '30'

If the previous one was for the ex, this one is for the 9-year-old son Angelo. It’s very confessional and moving: “I know you feel lost, and this is completely my fault,” she sings.

It also has string arrangements and a six-minute trip-hop base that includes snippets of voice messages for the child. Adele makes us emotional even with zap audio.

Despite the tearful title, it has an overcoming vibe, vocal effects and a pulsating base of R&B and doo-wop that show a record with an uplifting and more varied side than the previous ones.

The message is post-suffering: cry until you can’t, wipe your face and move on.

It follows the upward direction of the previous track, with a soul-gospel arrangement, an atmosphere of purging the inner demons and a surprising verse: “I want to have fun”.

But Adele also exposes the difficulty of doing that as a celebrity. “I’d rather look silly than leave myself behind,” she sings.

This one also surprises with a stripped down guitar and a swing that reminds the pop of the late 90s and early 2000s – just as Lorde sought in his most recent album.

Between whistles and a lighter tone, the single Adele complains about the Los Angeles guys’ lack of commitment to go beyond casual encounters. This pop has a hand from producer Max Martin.

It wasn’t chosen as the next single by chance: it had already become a meme before it came out and, without a doubt, it is one of the strongest on the record. It has an Elton John piano and contemplative lyrics.

The tone is one of teaching from a more vivid and wiser Adele. “How can someone get so caught up in the choices someone else has made?” she muses.

Adele in photo from album '30'

Single Adele hits her boldest point here: “When I’m at a party / I’m just excited to get home / And dream of you / All night long.”

The light verses of a passionate singer are mixed with excerpts from jazz pianist Erroll Garner with an electronic base.

Another lo-fi fingering with jazz-pop twist and lyrics about the difficulty of flirting in peace being Adele. “You think you’re going to feel small / That’s your projection, not my rejection,” she snipes.

This track, the next and the last on the disc, inaugurate a partnership between Adele and the young British producer Inflo, who has already worked with The Kooks and Michael Kiwanuka.

Another long track, more than six minutes, which starts out ethereal and builds and builds with a gospel chorus.

She stops narrating her amorous forays, turns inward and talks about patience when waiting for love. “Sometimes loneliness is the only rest we get (hang in there).”

For those who like Adele’s hardest hits, “To be loved” is “that one” on the disc. At almost seven minutes, it’s the climax of “30”, just on piano and voice. Here she takes her vocals to the limit.

The song about the gains and losses of love is Adele’s only collaboration on this record with Canadian ace Tobias Jesso Jr., who previously worked with her on “When We Were Young”.

The classic film orchestration that conceptually ties the record returns. It ends up with a mildly optimistic mood, or at the very least a balance of lessons learned about love.