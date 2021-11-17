In a men’s ward, a woman reports embarrassment in seeing even a patient change clothes in front of her

The days and nights have not been easy for the manicurist Regiane Ferreira de Souza, a 28-year-old reader, resident of the Juparanã neighborhood, who has been in a men’s ward at the General Hospital of November 15, Monday. Linhares (HGL). The manicurist said that she has gone through moments of embarrassment since hospitalization began, and that she was informed that she cannot have a companion due to her age. Even the private parts of patients she saw during a procedure in a bed next to hers.

The patient, when sending us the report and photos, explained that if she suffers any kind of repression by the hospital for making the complaints, she will take the necessary measures in court. She explained that she is at the HGL waiting for a vacancy to remove foot platinum, a procedure that, as she explained, will be done in Vila Velha, in Greater Vitória.

WC – Regiane said the bathroom doesn’t have a lock on the door. “We’re going to take a shower and need to hold the door. Don’t ask me how, but I got it,” she said.

Embarrassment – “A gentleman who is on my side did his needs on the bed and changed his clothes, in front of everyone, and I was very embarrassed”, she reported. “I’m in ward L, downstairs, near the emergency room. There’s only me as a woman along with four men. I have to use the same bathroom as them, I have to see all the male behavior, and it’s very embarrassing for me to see a patient using a tube to poop near me”, he detailed.

“There is no trash in the room, I can’t have a companion and they said it’s because of my age, 28 years old. But then why in the middle of a bunch of men can I stay? See in one of the photos, there are people sleeping on the floor like the other time that the Site Eu Vi em Linhares denounced. Please help me, show me these photos too”, she asked.

Of course, we went to Linhares City Hall and asked for an explanation and when the measures would be taken, but so far the e-mail has not been answered. We will insist that the community has access to the answer.

Updated at 12:01 pm – The patient said that as soon as the headline came out, someone walked up to her and took her to the hospital corridor.

Updated at 12:06 pm – See the note that the City of Linhares sent us: “The General Hospital of Linhares (HGL) informs that it will investigate the complaints.”