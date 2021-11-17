In Brazil, Ricardo Goulart signs termination with Guangzhou and remains free on the market | international football

Striker Ricardo Goulart officially ended his second spell at Guangzhou Evergrande, in China, on Tuesday. The 30-year-old has signed a termination with the Asian club and is now officially free on the market, available to close with other clubs. His priority is a return to Brazilian football.

The former Cruzeiro e Palmeiras athlete has been away from the country’s fields since 2019, when he defended the São Paulo club. Now, he will await proposals to define his future after signing the termination, conducted by businessman Paulo Pitombeira. In fact, the attacker and his family are already in Brazil, where they arrived in recent days.

Ricardo Goulart returned to Brazil in recent days — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Ricardo Goulart is one of the most successful foreign players in the history of football in China, having won three titles in the Chinese Championship, one in the Asian Champions League, one in the Cup and three in the country’s Super Cup. He was signed by Guangzhou in 2015, after shining in Cruzeiro’s Brazilian bi-championship in the two previous years, and remained at the club until 2019. Then, he was bought by Palmeiras, and later repurchased by the Chinese team.

In five seasons at Guangzhou, he has defended the team in 171 games and scored 111 goals in that period. In the 2020 season, he was loaned to Hebei, playing for 1,636 minutes – he was the most played athlete in the league. In 2021, back in Guangzhou, he played 1,179 minutes in 13 matches. He scored seven goals in this period.

