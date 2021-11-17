In double dose! Motorola May Launch Two Flagship Cell Phones in December

Motorola is likely to have a busy December as new rumors indicate the company is likely to launch two flagship smartphones before the end of 2021. According to Digital Chat Station, the Moto Edge X will be the first brand to feature the Snapdragon 898.

Its launch should take place in early December, with China being the first market to have this device. Motorola intends to launch the device in global markets in early January, but carrying the name Edge 30 Ultra.