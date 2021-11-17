In double dose! Motorola May Launch Two Flagship Cell Phones in December

Motorola is likely to have a busy December as new rumors indicate the company is likely to launch two flagship smartphones before the end of 2021. According to Digital Chat Station, the Moto Edge X will be the first brand to feature the Snapdragon 898.
Its launch should take place in early December, with China being the first market to have this device. Motorola intends to launch the device in global markets in early January, but carrying the name Edge 30 Ultra.
The Edge X/30 Ultra must have the most powerful specs in the brand’s catalog. Therefore, we will have the new chipset working with up to 12GB of RAM (LPDDR5), storage of up to 256GB (UFS 3.1) and OLED display with support for refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Also, the main camera must be of 50 MP, while there is also a 5,000 mAh battery.
Motorola’s second high-end smartphone still doesn’t have a defined name, but DCS says it should have the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. The idea is that it will be a sort of “add-on” catalog to the Edge 30 Ultra.
By making this second smartphone available, Motorola intends to reach audiences who don’t have the budget space to buy the Edge 30 Ultra, but are still willing to pay dearly for a flagship cell phone.
For now, Motorola has yet to comment on the matter. Thus, we emphasize that everything needs to be considered as just another market rumor.
Looking forward to the brand’s next releases? Tell us your expectations here in the comments.