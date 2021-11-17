In France, Lula is received by President Emmanuel Macron as head of state

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was received in person, this Wednesday, 17th, by president Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace, in France, with all the protocol of head of State. The PT member is traveling across Europe to participate in meetings with political leaders from the left.

On Tuesday, 16, Lula attended a luncheon with the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. In the French capital, the former president also gave a lecture at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris (Sciences Po), where he received the title of Doctor Honoris Causa 10 years ago.

“I’m traveling to tell the world that the best thing about Brazil is the Brazilian people. Brazil is not just its current ruler. This is the reason for my trip. To regain confidence in Brazil,” said the possible candidate for the PT to the Presidency of the Republic in 2022, leader of polling intentions.

PT parliamentarians echoed the meeting. “For us Brazilians, Lula is the greatest hope of returning to the paths of development, science, humanism and against inequality. Lula is also hope for the world, for peace, against hunger and union among peoples”, evaluated deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE).

This Monday, the 17th, the former president received a standing ovation during a speech at the European Parliament, in Brussels, capital of Belgium. During his speech, the PT member stated that Brazil “has a way” and that he also said that it is possible to “build a fair economy”.

