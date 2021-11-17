In France, Lula talks about Brazil’s role in ‘tomorrow’s world’

posted on 11/16/2021 8:44 AM



(credit: Instituto Lula/reproduction)

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will present this Tuesday (16), in Paris, his vision of Brazil’s role “in the world of tomorrow”, before confirming in early 2022 whether he will be a candidate for the presidency again.

“I am prepared, motivated and in good health” for this possibility, Lula said on Monday (15), at the European Parliament in Brussels, where he defined the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, as a “bad copy” of Donald Trump.

Starting at 4:15 pm GMT (13:15 pm GMT), the former president will explain, at the prestigious University of Sciences Po in Paris, how he sees the future of Latin America’s main economy in the world.

“Since he got out of prison, he has talked a lot about domestic politics, but there hasn’t been a great deal of speech about what his vision is about Brazil’s international role, if he is a candidate,” Sciences analyst and researcher Po Gaspard Estrada told AFP .

Estrada mentions the changes that have taken place in the last decade, since Lula’s departure from power, such as the current rivalry between China and the United States, or the crisis in Brazil’s international legitimacy at the time.

Criticized for his management of the covid-19 pandemic and the fires in the Amazon, the current Brazilian president followed in the footsteps of his former White House colleague, Donald Trump, with a retreat in the country’s presence in the multilateral arena.

“One of the things we must do first is to regain international credibility,” Lula declared in October, before assuring that “the Americans, China, France will return to liking Brazil.”

In a recent interview with Estrada in the magazine “Politique Internationale”, he advocated a “strong South American bloc” in a multilateral world, to prevent China, the United States, the European Union or Russia “attempting to impose their domination”.

– Social Democratic contacts –

Considered favorite in the polls, the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) said last month that he will decide early next year whether he will run for president in October 2022 against Bolsonaro.

Lula may run for the presidency, because he regained political rights after the annulment of the convictions for corruption announced against him. One of them put him in prison for nearly 18 months, between 2018 and 2019.

On a tour of Europe, one of the main names on the Latin American left intensifies his meetings with social-democratic leaders, such as Olaf Scholz, the future head of government in Germany.

In Brussels, he also met the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell and Social Democratic MEPs.

In France, Lula will have lunch this Tuesday with the mayor of Paris and socialist candidate for the presidency of France in 2022, Anne Hidalgo, a day before a meeting with the leftist and also presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

On Wednesday (17), before continuing its European tour of Spain, the specialized magazine “Politique Internationale” will grant the former president the 2021 “Political Courage Award” for “incarnating the “hope of Brazilians disappointed” with Bolsonaro .

The publication highlighted what it considers “the exemplary tenacity” of the former president “against political and judicial persecution” and his work in favor of “racial and social equality” during his presidency.

Founded in 1978, the magazine has already awarded the prize to Pope John Paul II, former Egyptian president Anwar al Sadat and former South African head of state Frederik De Klerk, who contributed to the end of Apartheid.