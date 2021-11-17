In Genesis, José reveals himself to the brothers and leaves the audience in tears · TV News

Genesis had one of its most exciting chapters this Tuesday (16). In it, Joseph (Juliano Laham) finally revealed to the brothers, who had sold him into slavery in the past, his true identity. The sequence moved viewers of Record’s biblical soap opera, who cried a lot on social media.

In the very first scene, the Hebrew decided to end the farce and tell his relatives who he really was. “It’s me, José,” said the boy. Judá (Thiago Rodrigues) was one of the most moved by the news. “My brother! What did we do…”, the pastor blamed himself.

“It wasn’t you who sent me here. It was God himself. Now run back to my father and tell him that your son Joseph is governor of all Egypt. I’ll give him a place to live. Not just him, but all his children,” replied Joseph.

The situation touched viewers of the plot, who melted into Twitter. “Running in tears,” snapped Drika. “José is always loving, may we always be like that”, praised Denise Bolleta.

However, there were those who also took a stab at the scene. An internet user named João Luiz said that it was not as impressive as José do Império (2013), a miniseries by Record that deals with the same biblical passage.

“José revealing himself to the brothers in Genesis was beautiful, but he will never get over it here!”, he stated, while sharing an excerpt from the work starring Angelo Paes Leme.

Check out some comments from viewers below:

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

