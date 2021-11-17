In Lisbon, assistant attorney for Pocket Narist cuts the microphone of the president of the OAB

posted on 11/16/2021 9:44 PM / updated on 11/16/2021 9:45 PM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The president of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), Felipe Santa Cruz, had his speech interrupted during his participation in the IX Brazilian Legal Forum, in Lisbon, Portugal. This Tuesday (11/16), the Republic’s Deputy Attorney General, Lindôra Araújo, tried to cut off the lawyer’s microphone during the presentation of the event.

Cruz spoke about the phenomenon of ‘uberization’ and precariousness of work. “What we see in Chile today is a country undergoing social upheaval, even making a bold political choice for a new constitution, with a specific look at those who have been historically excluded, especially indigenous populations,” he said. “We will also have to make this choice under penalty of entering a period of great social crisis. We are sitting on a powder keg, just visit any of the big Brazilian cities”, he continued.

Santa Cruz’s microphone was even cut short before he finished his speech. Before, Lindôra Araújo tried to interrupt him. “Thank you, Doctor Felipe,” he said in the midst of a speech by the president of the OAB. When resuming her speech, the assistant attorney actually laughed and, in an ironic tone, said: “I didn’t know it was a political speech. I thank everyone and I close the panel”.

Seen as a possible successor to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, Lindôra is one of the main pocket voices in the Federal Public Ministry (MPF). On the other hand, Felipe Santa Cruz is critical of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro and, in Lisbon, he made several reservations about the role of the Chief Executive in relation to the covid-19 pandemic.