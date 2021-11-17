Inside the volcano that mines Bitcoin in El Salvador; see exclusive photos and video

On his second visit this year to El Salvador, the audiovisual producer Marcos Amaral, 40, from São Paulo, got to know the now famous state-owned geothermal plant LaGeo from the inside.

Located 2 hours from the capital San Salvador, the complex generates electricity with the power of steam from volcanoes, now serves as the base for a bitcoin mining farm owned by the Salvadoran government.

“We visited the entire plant. All part of the energy capture and generation process. And in the end they showed the container with the bitcoin miners running”, Amaral told Bitcoin Portal.

According to the producer — and bitcoin enthusiast — his return to El Salvador last Friday (12) had two reasons: to follow ‘Adopting Bitcoin’ and ‘Labitconf’, two events about the largest cryptocurrency in the world that will go occur this week; and see up close what has changed in the last two months after the passage of the Bitcoin Law.

When he was in El Salvador in September, with his friend André Velozo, a partner in the Btreze financial education project, he was able to both closely monitor the protests against the adoption of cryptocurrency and experiment with paying BTC for products and services — at the time, Amaral and Velozo noted that bitcoin implementation was becoming more agile in larger places like McDonald’s and Pizza Hut.

This time, he went beyond expectations and managed to enter Lageo with a group of around 40 foreigners and record several moments, as shown in the images sent to the article.

Group of foreigners, journalists and government representatives visit the LaGeo plant

According to Amaral, accompanying the group were also the president of the Executive Hydroelectric Commission of El Salvador (CEL), Daniel Álvarez, his advisor Gustavo Cuellar, and also the country’s ambassador to Germany, Florencia Vilanova, who gave interviews to the journalists present.

The matter, however, was reduced to the visibility in the world of El Salvador both by the adoption of Bitcoin and by the strategy of mining with renewable energy and the government’s actions to attract foreign capital.

See what the plant in El Salvador is like from the inside

One of the images is a photo of the container that houses the bitcoin mining machines. An isolation cord inhibits the approach, but Amaral managed to capture its size and some of its activity well, including on video.

Photos: Marcos AmaralBtreze

mining container

Rotor model used to maintain geothermal

LaGeo’s internal structure captured by Marcos Amaral