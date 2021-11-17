Instagram releases video monetization feature; know how it works

Instagram is officially launching its Stamps feature, which gives viewers a way to pay and support creators on Instagram Live.

Although the feature has been in testing for about a year and a half invite-only, starting today Instagram will allow any qualified creator on the platform to sign up for the feature.

Once accepted, viewers will be able to purchase “Stamps” during a live stream from a creator to support them financially.

Stamps are available in three different tiers, costing $0.99, $1.99 or $4.99 and appear as one, two or three hearts next to the commentator’s name during a live stream.

Any questions or comments posted by the badge owner will be shown more prominently for a creator, and their Instagram name will appear in a list visible to a creator for up to 90 days.

Instagram says it won’t cut any revenue paid to creators until 2023, although a help page for the feature indicates that Apple or Google charge a 30 percent fee for in-app purchases on their respective platforms.

First in USA

Although the feature is already being widely implemented in the United States, not every Instagram user will be able to get their viewers to start buying badges. Qualified creators must reside in the US, be 18+, have a content creator account or merchant account on the platform, and have at least 10,000 followers.

They also need to comply with Instagram’s various policies and guidelines, including its Partner Monetization Policies, Content Monetization Policies, and Community Guidelines .

If you meet all these criteria, you’ll find the “Configure Badges” option under “Profile” and then under “Pro Dashboard”. You may need to apply for monetization if you haven’t already. The feature should arrive in 2022 in Brazil.