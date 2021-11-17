Inter lineup: Aguirre doubts Cuesta’s replacement for game with Cuiabá | International

With two doubts, Inter finished the work for the confrontation against Cuiabá on Wednesday, at 19:00h, at Arena Pantanal, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão. This Tuesday afternoon, Diego Aguirre hit the strategy and defined the squad that he will send to the field in Mato Grosso.

Or rather, put together a sketch. After all, the coach awaits Edenilson’s situation. The shirt 8 is at the service of the Seleção, which faces Argentina tonight for the qualifiers. But he will present himself to the cast on game day. If it is vetoed, the tendency is for Caio Vidal to receive an opportunity.

The other question is in the defense. Kaique Rocha and Gabriel Mercado compete for the spot to be Bruno Méndez’s partner. Víctor Cuesta will be suspended, as will Moisés and Mauricio. Paulo Victor enters on the left flank and Carlos Palacios will be the most centered player in the half-half.

1 of 1 Diego Aguirre seeks another victory for Inter at the Brasileirão — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Publishing, Inter Diego Aguirre seeks another victory for Inter at the Brasileirão — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Publishing, Inter

In command of the attack, Aguirre will have the return of Yuri Alberto. Matheus Cadorini, who started the victory by 2-1 over Athletico-PR, is an option for the course of the match.

The probable team has Marcelo Lomba; Renzo Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Kaique Rocha (Gabriel Mercado) and Paulo Victor; Rodrigo Dourado, Johnny, Edenilson (Caio Vidal), Carlos Palacios and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.