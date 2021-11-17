Interstellar asteroid ‘Oumuamua could still be an alien probe, astrophysicists say

space

This asteroid, the first man seen from other stars, remains mysterious.

Nitrogen Iceberg

The most plausible natural explanation for the ‘Oumuamua, the first interstellar celestial body discovered by mankind has just been disproved.

The strange asteroid passed through the Solar System in October 2017 at too fast a speed for a body belonging to the Solar System, which earned it the designation 1I/2017 U1, where 1I indicates the first known interstellar object.

It turns out that it departed from here even faster, showing a surprising acceleration that cannot be explained by the Sun’s gravitational pull. , which could act as “propellants”.

Without explanations or theories, some scientists even hypothesized that the ‘Oumuamua was an alien probe.

But in March of this year, two astrophysicists at the University of Arizona, USA, claimed to have discovered the origin and composition of the ‘Oumuamua.

For them, the candidate alien probe would actually be a “nitrogen iceberg”, a frozen block formed from celestial bodies similar to Pluto – not our planet other than Pluto, but the “plutes” of the planetary system where the ‘Oumuamua originated. The evaporation of the nitrogen, heated as the asteroid approached the Sun, could explain the strange acceleration, as it could not be detected by telescopes.

Furthermore, they suggested that the asteroid would not be shaped like a cigar, but a pancake.

consider all possibilities

Now, Amir Siraj and Abraham Loeb, from Harvard University, USA, claim to have totally ruled out the “nitrogen iceberg” hypothesis.

“The conclusion that ‘Oumuamua is a nitrogen iceberg fails because there is not enough nitrogen in the Universe to make an object like ‘Oumuamua, which is somewhere between 400 and 800 meters long and between 35 and 167 meters wide,” says the pair.

In the Solar System, for example, nitrogen ice has only been found on Pluto, making up about 0.5% of its mass. Thus, it is unreasonable to assume that an icy planet is the origin of a celestial body with 100% nitrogen because any piece that was torn from it should have a composition close to the average, with rocks and various types of ice.

However, even if all the nitrogen were carefully mined from all the Pluto-like planets thought to exist, there still wouldn’t be enough nitrogen to make ‘Oumuamua, the pair demonstrated.

The two astrophysicists argue that the scientific community should not be proposing exotic explanations when there is no reasonable argument to defend them, and that, for now, it is better to live with uncertainty than to allow all the presented hypotheses to be analyzed in a thoughtful way – including that ‘Oumuamua might be an alien probe.

