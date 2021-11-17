Is this the end of the cryptocurrency rally? Why Bitcoin (BTC) has plummeted more than 8% in the last 24 hours and returned to US$ 60 thousand

After undergoing the biggest update in four years, the market expects the bitcoin (BTC) advance to a track near the $100 thousand, with the most optimistic estimates pointing to the US$ 120 thousand. But a stone in the middle of the way made the biggest cryptocurrency of the world back down hard in this Monday (16).

Around 9:20 am, the bitcoin (BTC) retreated 8.51%, quoted to US$ 60,189.02 (BRL 331,240.06) and the movement contaminates other currencies in the market:

# Name Price 24h % 7d % 1 Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 60,189.02 -8.51% -10.95% two Ethereum-(ETH) US$ 4,240.94 -10.61% -11.40% 3 Binance Coin (BNB) $575.72 -10.82% -10.41% 4 Tether-(USDT) $1.00 0.01% -0.03% 5 Solana (SOL) $221.31 -9.95% -9.36% 6 Cardano (ADA) $1.88 -8.92% -17.48% 7 XRP-(XRP) $1.09 -10.00% -13.09% 8 Polkadot (DOT) $41.20 -12.30% -20.80% 9 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995 -0.02% -0.08% 10 Dogecoin (DOGE) US$0.2401 -8.46% -13.23% Source: Coin Market Cap

lowered the law

US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package enlivened traditional markets with a figure of $1 trillion for the construction of roads, ports and infrastructure improvements. These measures seek to resolve the structural bottlenecks that have pressured inflation in the country.

However, this bill was heavy for the cryptocurrencies. According to Biden’s plan, about $550 billion must come from the new legislation about digital assets US U.S.

The proposal details of taxation there still need the approval of the treasure american, headed by Janet Yellen, but some points presented already displease the market.

You miners and traders, directly connected to the network (blockchain) of digital coins, would be treated as brokers of cryptocurrencies, something similar to investment advisors in the traditional market. Therefore, they need to provide more information about transactions. cryptographic and identification, which would go against the network’s principle of anonymity.

In fact, before continuing, it is important to be guided by fundamentals. And among them is the bitcoin update that is about to happen.

Is the spree over?

The news may have limited effect on the market, according to data taken directly from the blockchain of bitcoin. The increase in users and new features available on the network show that this is a moment of strong readjustment — volatility is not new news for those who follow the market for a longer period of time.

And the new update taproot should bring a new lease of life to the market in the coming months, allowing the development of new projects within the blockchain of bitcoin.

In addition, the legislation must be discussed with market entities and may come to loosen some stricter rules. Crypto investors themselves are in favor of regulation, as long as it is adequate to the specific needs and requirements of the world of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ETFs on B3

You can click here to find out more about each of the ETFs on the Brazilian stock exchange. Check the price of the main assets traded on B3 (around 10 am):