Israeli Startup Expands Business with 3D Printed Vegetable Protein | Innovation

Israeli startup Redefine Meat has expanded operations to Europe, where it hopes to reach thousands of restaurants by the end of next year and first served its vegetable-based whole cuts of meat printed in 3D.

The launch was in Israel, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The recipe is a mixture of soy and pea protein, chickpeas, beets, nutritional yeasts and coconut fat, which mimics flank steak, also known as bavette.

Brazil already makes hamburgers, sausage and even crab cakes with plants and grains

The company, which has so far worked with about 150 restaurants in Israel, said the entire cuts will broaden the appeal of alternative meat products, which have mainly been limited to ground beef dishes, including hamburgers and sausages.

Adam Lahav, the company’s co-founder and business director, said: “This is the Holy Grail of alternative meat. first time a company has launched a cut whole meat alternative on the market that behaves exactly like meat.”

Their larger cuts of alternative meat are more complicated to produce and are still evolving. The company plans to build five factories in Israel, Europe, the United States and Asia in the coming years.

As technology advances and improves the flavor and variety of alternative meats, sales in the sector could reach $140 billion in 2029, about 10% of the world meat market, estimates Barclays.

Competition is already high, with competitors like California’s Beyond Meat BYND.O and Spain’s Impossible Foods and Novameat.

For perspective, earlier this year, Israel’s Aleph Farm, which is developing a method for cultivate meat in the laboratory from cow cells, raised US$ 105 million.

