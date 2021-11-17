Itapemirim becomes the newest airline to have flights in Congonhas





This Tuesday morning (16th), Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos became the newest operator at Congonhas airport, in the heart of São Paulo. The inaugural flight, number 8I-5610, took off at 8:19 am, with a delay of 1:19 am, with Rio de Janeiro (Galeão) as its destination.

According to data from the FlightRadar24 flight tracking platform, the flight was operated by the aircraft registered as PS-ITA. The aircraft’s arrival at São Paulo airport, before taking the inaugural flight to Rio, was recorded live by the Golf Oscar Romeo and Aviation TV channels on YouTube. This last channel also registered the arrival of the inaugural flight at Galeão, as it also has a camera at the Rio de Janeiro airport.

There was even the traditional baptism of water jets from fire trucks in Congonhas, as you can see in the two recordings below, in which there was the air traffic controller saying “Welcome to Congonhas, for us it is an honor to be part of this historic moment”, as the aircraft approached for landing:

AEROIN was the first media vehicle to report, at the end of last year, Itapemirim’s intention to operate in Congonhas, based on an order for slots, which, in the middle of that year, was confirmed. Entering the terminal in São Paulo is, according to the company, an important milestone for its consolidation in the Brazilian air market.

Although the only destination from Congonhas is Galeão, the company informs that, soon, it will also fly to other destinations from the capital of São Paulo.

“The entry into Congonhas marks the consolidation of ITA in the national market, offering a differentiated service to passengers. We will start with 12 slots, but we have plans to expand our operations in the coming seasons. Having flights in Congonhas in a sustainable way shows the operational capacity of ITA, which already has a robust operation in the 13 destinations in which it operates”, says the company’s executive director, Adalberto Bogsan.

The company operates regular flights in São Paulo-Guarulhos (SP), Brasília (DF), Belo Horizonte-Confins (MG), Fortaleza (CE), Florianópolis (SC), Maceió (AL), Natal (RN), Rio de Janeiro -Galeão (RJ), Porto Alegre (RS), Porto Seguro (BA), Recife (PE) and Salvador (BA).



