Jacob falls back with shocking news

In the next chapters of Genesis, Jacob/Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) is shocked when he receives the unexpected news that his son José (Juliano Laham) is still alive in Silva. Who tells the news to the elderly is Judah (Thiago Rodrigues), who returns to Canaan, after discovering that the powerful governor of Egypt, in fact, is his brother who humiliated so much in the past.

“Actually, what happened was…we sold José as a slave to an Ismaili merchant when he came to meet us in the countryside. We did this evil and hid it from the master. Nobody told the truth before. … fear. But now you need to know why… Joseph is alive and he is the governor of all Egypt,” says Judah, leaving his father completely shocked.

“Dad, did you hear? José is alive. He’s in Egypt. We talked to him, we ate at his house. José is alive, father!”, reinforces the elderly man’s heir. Jacob’s shock is so great that he begins to feel sick. The servant of God puts his hand on his chest, as if he has a heart attack, and falls backwards.

In Genesis, Jacob is sick and children help him

The children try to come to Israel in the hope that he can find Joseph again, but the elderly man remains immobile and does not respond to his heirs, leaving everyone worried. They have an idea of ​​putting you in a chair to redouble your awareness. Next, the brothers ask their father’s forgiveness for every lie and omission about Joseph.

