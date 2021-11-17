João Inácio Jr discovers skin cancer and awaits biopsies of signs taken from the head – Zoeira

João Inácio Jr, presenter of TV Diário and Verdes Mares radio, was diagnosed with skin cancer. In video on Instagram, the communicator reported the removal of the tissue hit on the face. He also removed signals from his head and waits biopsies carried out in two areas.

João Inácio discovered skin cancer after a routine appointment with a dermatologist.

See presenter testimonial:

“The last time I went (to the appointment), the doctor told me: ‘João, there is a sign here that looks like cancer.’ She said that she would have to have the sign removed as soon as possible, it could be serious or not. to take urgent!'”, said, in a video, the presenter.

See too

The dermatologist performed a minor surgical procedure and removed the mole and surrounding area for biopsy. A few days later the exam confirmed the cancer. Then, the presenter’s health professional said: “João, there may still be cancer here”. And he indicated that João Inácio Jr should look for other doctors.

head exams

On the pilgrimage he made to various specialists, João Inácio Jr asked for examinations to be carried out on the body in search of other spots and signs.

Upon evaluation, doctors found two cancer-like signs.

“This major sign can be extremely aggressive, extra dangerous, called melanoma. This cancer starts at the sign, it is very invasive and soon affects arteries and veins, blood vessels. It invades the nerve endings, it passes to the lung, to the liver, passes to the bones, and acts quickly”, heard João Inácio Jr from cancerology.

The presenter was in an operating room last week to remove the signs and tissues to perform biopsies.

Presenter says not afraid

Still in the video, João Inácio Jr said he doesn’t fear the health situation because he believes in God.

“I’m at peace, I’m calm, I’m fine, I’m happy. Then you can ask me: ‘where do you find this strength?’. In God! I always trusted God too much. I always put God at the highest point of my life life,” declared the presenter.