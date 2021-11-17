Jojo Todynho detonates Dayane’s attitude towards Rico; watch video· TV news

Jojo Todynho criticized the attitude of Dayane Mello, who tore Rico Melquiades’ coat inside A Fazenda 2021. This Tuesday (16), the champion of last season detonated the behavior of the current player and stated that, in case she had been a victim of this attitude, “the dick was really going to break”.

“If I bump into one of those Dayanes, in A Fazenda 12, I’m sure the show would end. If she tears my coat, my dick would really crack! My God, what a deliverance!”, vented Jojo on Instagram Stories .

“Rico has some exaggerations, but I’ve been enjoying his game. He has a good vision. I had my fans, who were Tati [Quebra Barraco], Mileid [Mihaile] and Sthefane [Matos]. Over time, I liked Rico. Why didn’t Dayane, who is such a badass, do this when Tati was in there? Tati said a lot of things to her. Why didn’t she go there and rip her things up, since she’s so angry?” asked Jojo.

“You know who the devil appears to, don’t you people? I can’t stand it. It’s worse who defends, that she is the same kind of friend there, who was my little friend in the reality show. There are still those who defend and make her return from the countryside. The masks they always fall with time,” added the Multishow presenter.

Following videos published on the social network, the funkeira remembered the “condominium meeting” that marked last season. “I just didn’t give a shit because I was holding Raissa [Barbosa]. I was connected with God, I knew that the devil there was wanting to get up. If I let go of Raissa, forget it! The stick was going to break”, he pointed out.

Jojo used the report to warn fans that she doesn’t intend to participate in another reality show: “Sometimes I was there and asked myself, ‘What did I come here for?’ people are able to do it because of money. God forbid.”

Check out the video:

Jojo saying that he goes up against a Dayane of life, who tears her clothes, the program didn’t end on the same day 🗣 pic.twitter.com/lQ2CXRlmQ3 — Gio. 🤠 (@GiovanneTeamBR) November 16, 2021

