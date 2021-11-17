Joy will charge for sex with Ravi in ​​’Um Lugar ao Sol’ | come around

🌞No tuesday chapter, 11/16, the driver and the graffiti artist will meet once more, starting an unusual love story.

🌞Take care of spoilers of what’s to come 👇

Ravi, Christian’s best friend

fairy tale inside out

🎯 Joy and Ravi met in an unusual way: fleeing from the police, the graffiti artist took refuge in the driver’s house.

🎯 After the initial shock with the invader, Ravi and Joy got along. There was an atmosphere between the two and the lovebirds ended up in bed!

🎯 But Hurricane Joy, just as it came, went away, leaving our Ravi alone to miss…

⚡But our ship Joy + Ravi is alive, and the couple will have a reunion like that. The graffiti artist will return to the driver’s apartment, this time fleeing her troubled relationship with her mother.

⚡Ravi will be overjoyed with the return of the crush, and will want to repeat the make out of the last date, but she will give a yellow card to the boy.

“I was dying to see you,” Ravi will say, in love.

“But we’re not staying, okay?” Joy will advise.

“Hey, why not?”, he countered.

“Because I’m not your little girlfriend, that’s all,” the graffiti artist will say.

👀 Indecent proposal 👀

Passing through financial difficulties, the young woman will make a proposal to Ravi: a night of love in exchange for money.

“You don’t have any money? (…) So. Make it for me and I’ll make it for you,” insinuates Joy.

Will he agree? 🧐🧐🧐

