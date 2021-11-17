Joy will charge for sex with Ravi in ​​’Um Lugar ao Sol’ | come around

🌞No tuesday chapter, 11/16, the driver and the graffiti artist will meet once more, starting an unusual love story.
🌞Take care of spoilers of what’s to come 👇
Ravi, Christian’s best friend
fairy tale inside out
🎯 Joy and Ravi met in an unusual way: fleeing from the police, the graffiti artist took refuge in the driver’s house.
🎯 After the initial shock with the invader, Ravi and Joy got along. There was an atmosphere between the two and the lovebirds ended up in bed!
🎯 But Hurricane Joy, just as it came, went away, leaving our Ravi alone to miss…
⚡But our ship Joy + Ravi is alive, and the couple will have a reunion like that. The graffiti artist will return to the driver’s apartment, this time fleeing her troubled relationship with her mother.
⚡Ravi will be overjoyed with the return of the crush, and will want to repeat the make out of the last date, but she will give a yellow card to the boy.
Ravi and Joy: Juan Paiva and Lara Tremouroux co-star in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo/Fábio Rocha
“I was dying to see you,” Ravi will say, in love.
“But we’re not staying, okay?” Joy will advise.
“Hey, why not?”, he countered.
“Because I’m not your little girlfriend, that’s all,” the graffiti artist will say.
👀 Indecent proposal 👀
Passing through financial difficulties, the young woman will make a proposal to Ravi: a night of love in exchange for money.
“You don’t have any money? (…) So. Make it for me and I’ll make it for you,” insinuates Joy.
Will he agree? 🧐🧐🧐
Ravi is devastated to see Christian kiss Lara in “Um Lugar ao Sol” — Photo: Globo
16 nov
Tuesday
Renato/Christian makes Barbara promise not to tell Santiago about the being run over. Elenice agrees to sell Renato’s apartment. Teodoro is taken aback when Elenice says she’s going to live with him. Joy agrees to be with Ravi in exchange for money. Renato/Christian decides to give all the money from the sale of his apartment to Pilar. Lara tells Matthew that she still loves Christian. Barbara decides to separate from her husband. Noca tells Dalva that whenever he puts up the tarot cards, Christian appears alive. Rebeca doesn’t like the way Santiago treats Túlio. Inacia charges Joyce with money to feed her brothers. Ravi learns that Joyce continues to spray paint. Joyce falls from a building and is rescued by Ravi. Ravi picks up Renato/Christian and Barbara at the airport. Josias approaches Renato/Christian at the airport, calling him Chris.
