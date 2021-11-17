Juliana Priscila appears angry when she discovers her son’s death: “Nobody told me”

Strong images: deeply shaken, influencer despaired when she found out her son died; Look

the influencer Juliana Priscilla she burst into tears on social media this Wednesday (17) when she told fans that her son sebastian died.

Still in the hospital, she was very shaken. The images are strong.

In the recording published by youtuber, she accuses the hospital of not giving all the information about the seriousness of the baby’s state of health.

“My son was fine, I got a call that he was going to have surgery, when I got here, my son was intubated, swollen, he had a breakdown and nobody told me. My son died! Nobody told me anything“, she says on the recording.

“I was here yesterday, no one warned me”, insists.

sebastian, son of Juliana Priscilla, it was the result of his relationship with Saulo Oliveira. The little one came into the world in May. He was born with several health problems after complications during pregnancy. At the time, when she discovered that her son would be born in need of care, she thanked the fans for their affection.

“Thank you to each one of you who has sent messages to me. There were many people. Also thank the pages that posted what happened, because thanks to that many people came to me, who did not know me, and told their stories, talking who went through this and managed to win. This ends up giving us a little more hope.”

Look: