Justice decides to suspend the election in Ceará; without notification, the claim runs normally

The election for the new executive board of Ceará Sporting Club, which takes place this Tuesday, 16th, at the club’s headquarters, should be interrupted at any time, due to a court decision issued in favor of the councilors who head the opposition slate .

Judge Mirian Porto Mota Randal Pompeu, from the 27th civil court of the District of Fortaleza, partially answered the request of Paulo Roberto Cavalcante de Vasconcelos, Francisco Rogério Facundo Filho and Giovanni Correia Pessoa, respectively president and vice presidents of the ticket “Priorizing our love, the soccer”.

Claiming that the status slate, headed by Robinson de Castro, cannot run for elections, as the current president of the club is in his second term and has already had a re-election, therefore, he could not try another one, due to a change in the statute. of the club made in 2015, the opposition counselors asked the court to immediately suspend the election and exclude the status slate. In case there was no time for this, the possession of the winning slate should be suspended or canceled until a court decision.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

The court’s decision was partial and determined, as a matter of urgency, that the election be suspended under penalty of payment of BRL 2,000 per day, limited to BRL 30,000 in total and granted a period of five days for the club — probably the Deliberative Council, which promotes the electoral process and elects the executive board — provide more information about the situation for re-examination.

So far, the document has not reached the headquarters of Ceará, on Avenida João Pessoa, and the electoral process is running normally, with the members of the Deliberative Council. The Electoral Commission is awaiting official notification and says that it will be necessary to analyze the content of the decision to take any action, if the document reaches the club.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags