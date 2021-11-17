Juventude x Fluminense: Probable squads, arbitration, embezzlement and more

After beating Palmeiras in an exciting game, Fluminense returns to the field this Wednesday night to stay packed and steady in the fight for a spot in the 2022 Libertadores. At 20:30, they will face Juventude, at Alfredo Jaconi, for the 33rd round of the competition. With 45 points, the Tricolor is in eighth place in Brasileirão. The opponent fights relegation and opens the Z4 with 36, in 17th place, but with a game less than most participants.

For the match, coach Marcão won two problems. Fred and Samuel Xavier are suspended and are expected to make room for John Kennedy and Calegari, respectively. After returning to play against Palmeiras, Gabriel Teixeira felt muscle pain and did not travel. On the other hand, Nino comes back after serving a suspension and tends to replace Luccas Claro, forming a fullback with David Braz. André, spared against Palmeiras, is another who resumed his post in midfield. Get out Wellington.

At Juventude, commanded by Jair Ventura, right-back Michel Macedo and forward Sorriso, both suspended, are the casualties. Paulo Henrique and Capixaba, respectively, inherit the places.

Check out all the info for tonight’s game:

YOUTH X FLUMINASE

Local: Alfredo Jaconi, Caxias do Sul (RS)

Date/time: 11/17/2021, at 8:30 pm (Brasilia)

Arbitration: Ricardo Marques Ribeiro (MG), assisted by Celso Luiz da Silva (MG) and Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG)

Streaming: Premiere

* O NETFLU does audio-interactive transmission via YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast by Facebook and Twitch

YOUTH: Douglas, Paulo Henrique, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Dawhan, Jadson, Guilherme Castilho and Wagner (Wescley); Capixaba and Ricardo Bueno. Technician: Jair Ventura.

Embezzlement: Michel Macedo and Sorriso, suspended; Elton, injured.

Hanging: Chico, Fernando Pacheco, Marcelo Carne, Paulo Henrique, Quintero, Wagner, Wescley and William Matheus.

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe, Calegari, Nino, David Braz and Marlon; André, Martinelli and Yago; Jhon Arias, Caio Paulista and John Kennedy. Technician: Bookmark.

Embezzlement: Fred and Samuel Xavier, suspended; Ganso, Hudson, Luiz Henrique and Gabriel Teixeira, injured.

Hanging: André, Danilo Barcelos, Fred, Gabriel Teixeira, Jhon Arias and Lucca.